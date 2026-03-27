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AC Milan consider bringing former Serie A top scorer back to Italy amid talks with striker's agent
Rossoneri meet with Retegui's representative
Milan have taken the first formal steps toward a potential summer overhaul by initiating contact with the entourage of Retegui, according to Calcionews24. Sporting director Igli Tare reportedly met with agent Alessandro Moggi in Milano to discuss the feasibility of bringing the Italy international back to Serie A.
While the meeting serves as a foundational "fact-finding" mission, no official bid has been submitted to Al-Qadsiah. The club is currently analyzing the logistics of the deal as they look to inject proven firepower into an offensive unit that has struggled for consistency throughout the current campaign.
- AFP
Allegri identifies his primary target
Allegri is understood to be the driving force behind the pursuit, viewing Retegui as the ideal profile to lead his line. The coach is prioritising a physical, predatory number nine who understands the tactical demands of the Italian top flight, a criteria the former Genoa and Atalanta man meets perfectly.
Milan’s pivot toward Retegui also stems from growing frustrations in other negotiations. While the club had been tracking Bologna’s rising star Santiago Castro, those talks have become increasingly complex, prompting the Rossoneri hierarchy to focus on the established international pedigree of the current Al Qadsiah marksman.
The financial hurdles
Despite the mutual interest, any potential deal faces significant economic obstacles. Retegui joined the Saudi Pro League in July 2025 for a fee exceeding €65m, and his current salary - estimated between €16m and €20m per year - sits well outside Milan's traditional wage structure.
For a move to materialize, the Rossoneri would likely require a creative arrangement. This would involve a loan deal where Al-Qadsiah agrees to subsidize a large portion of the striker’s wages, or a significant financial compromise from the player himself to facilitate a return to European football.
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What comes next?
Milan currently sits second in the Serie A standings, six points behind leaders Inter. With eight matchdays remaining in the Italian league, the coming weeks will be crucial for the Rossoneri, who are still in the hunt to overtake the Nerazzurri and become champions.
Allegri's men will next face Napoli after the international break. Meanwhile, the club management will continue to evaluate various attacking options, including Retegui.