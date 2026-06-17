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AC Milan star Luka Modric will 'definitely' return to Real Madrid, claims Croatia icon Davor Suker
Davor Suker hints at an imminent Real Madrid return
Speaking recently in an exclusive interview on Radio MARCA's La Tribu, Suker dropped a massive hint regarding the future of Modric. Real Madrid have a special place in his heart, and a reunion could happen following his recent stint in Italy. The veteran made a tremendous impact in Serie A but it is unclear if he will trigger the option to extend his contract with Milan or retire after the World Cup.
When asked about the midfielder's next steps, Suker suggested the Spanish giants are firmly in the picture. "Now they asked me where he is going to continue, either in Milan or in Madrid... I believe that something is going to happen with Real Madrid," Suker stated.
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An unmatched legacy in the Spanish capital
If he does return to the Spanish capital, Modric will be adding to an already staggering legacy. During his previous spell, he played 597 matches and scored 43 goals in all competitions for the club. His trophy cabinet is unparalleled, boasting six Champions League titles, four Spanish championships, and two Spanish cups. On an individual level, his incredible 2018 campaign saw him win the Ballon d'Or, The Best FIFA Men's Player, and the UEFA Best Player in Europe awards. Adding five UEFA Super Cups, four Club World Cups, five Spanish Super Cups, and the 2024-25 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, his legendary status at the Santiago Bernabeu is firmly cemented.
Waiting for the World Cup conclusion
The timeline for this sensational comeback seems to depend heavily on international commitments. Addressing the impending move, Suker remarked: "He is definitely going to return, but I do not know in what way... We are going to wait for the World Cup to pass and see what happens."
Modric is currently focused on leading his nation in Group L. They kick off their campaign against England on Wednesday, followed by crucial clashes against Panama and Ghana. These fixtures will demand his full attention before any official announcements regarding his highly anticipated club future are made.
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What happens next for the Croatian maestro?
All eyes are now fixed on his performances at the World Cup. Once the global showpiece concludes, a formal announcement regarding his future could swiftly follow. Suker playfully refused to elaborate on his specific capacity, laughing: "I cannot speak any more, I cannot speak any more, my friend. Leave it a little in the air, you cannot say everything." Regardless of the exact role, a monumental homecoming awaits.
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