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AC Milan open to a loan deal for Nkunku: new contacts with RB Leipzig

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RB Leipzig

The French striker is now out of Amorim's plans and has several offers to find himself a new club: the Germans are favourites, with Roma also in the frame.

Frozen out of AC Milan and no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans, Christopher Nkunku could be heading back to the Bundesliga, more specifically to RB Leipzig, where he really exploded before joining Chelsea in 2023. In the last few hours, the German club have made contact with the entourage of the Frenchman, with the Rossoneri open to a loan deal.

  • Leipzig ahead of Roma and Man United

    Left out of the squad for AC Milan's friendly against Manchester United in Poland, he left Milanello on Friday for personal reasons before returning to train on his own. Now the transfer market is stirring around him and, alongside the rumours linking him with Roma and Manchester United, in the last few hours the Red Bull club have made a concrete move.


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  • How much AC Milan want

    AC Milan spent EUR37 million plus EUR5 million in bonuses (which were not triggered) to bring Nkunku to Milan last summer. To avoid a capital loss, they now need a permanent sale worth EUR30 million, figures currently out of the market, or a paid loan with an option or obligation to buy worth at least EUR22.6 million. In the last few hours, though, the Diavolo have also opened the door to a loan with an option to buy.

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