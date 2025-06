This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP AC Milan ready €18m offer for Tijjani Reijnders replacement to join Luka Modric and Granit Xhaka as Massimiliano Allegri's midfield overhaul continues AC Milan J. Guerra Valencia Serie A LaLiga Transfers AC Milan are pursuing Valencia's Javi Guerra to replace Tijjani Reijnders at San Siro. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Milan have shown interest in Guerra

Italian club wants Guerra to be next Reijnders

Positive signs as Guerra stalls extension with Valencia Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱