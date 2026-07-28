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AC Milan are interested: Savinho wants to leave Manchester City

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Savinho’s future lies away from Manchester City. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens have told his entourage they do not count on him. Signed in 2014 from Girona via Troyes, two clubs controlled by the City Group, the Brazilian born in 2004 scored 7 goals and registered 16 assists in 84 matches for Guardiola's side up to June.

  • Too expensive for AC Milan

    According to the English press, Savinho is valued by Manchester City at €55 million. That's too much for AC Milan, who want a player with his profile but do not have the budget to meet the English club's demands. Tottenham are pushing hard for him, reshaping their attack and armed with arguments to convince City.

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