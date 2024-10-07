'Abongile Tom FC won't reach the Caf Champions League knockout stage! Al Ahly’s Percy Tau to hurt Orlando Pirates once again - Mamelodi Sundowns are in a group of death, it's not going to be easy' - Fans

The draw for the group stage was held in Cairo on Monday as some of Africa's best teams discovered their opponents.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates learned their fate in the 2024/25 Caf Champions League group stage.

The Brazilians have been pitted in Group B with two Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca and AS FAR Rabat, and AS Maniema Union of Congo.

On the other hand, the Soweto giants are in Group C alongside 12-time Caf Champions League champions Al Ahly, Stade d'Abidjan from Ivory Coast and Khanyisa Mayo's CR Belouizdad.

Following the draw, local fans shared their thoughts and GOAL brings you some of the top reactions.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL