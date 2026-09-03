Rosario Abisso has been reinstated as a referee, as announced in a statement from the National Federal Tribunal: "The National Federal Tribunal, Disciplinary Section, definitively ruling, upholds the appeal and declares the illegitimacy of the resolution referred to in Official Statement No. 1 of the Italian Referees' Association of 1 July 2026 in the part in which it orders the removal of Mr Rosario Abisso".





Abisso had been excluded from the AIA lists on 1 July because of "limits on time spent in the role", but that order allowed him to take part in the pre-season training camp for CAN referees, albeit in excess of the quota.



