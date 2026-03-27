A World Cup without Lionel Messi? Argentina’s national team manager Lionel Scaloni has caused a stir

When Argentina’s national team manager Lionel Scaloni was asked about this at a press conference, he was unable to give a clear answer: “That’s more of a question for him.”

However, the 47-year-old reiterated that he would do everything possible "to ensure he is there. I believe, for the sake of football, he must be there. It’s not for me to decide. It’s up to him, his attitude and his physical condition."

Scaloni continued: "It’s difficult because it’s not just the Argentinians who want to see him – everyone wants to see him. He has earned the right to make this decision in peace. We’re in no hurry. We know that whatever he decides, it will be the best for the team and for him."



