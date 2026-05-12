Despite several rounds of talks, Juve have yet to agree a partnership extension with the Serbian striker. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic wants to wait and see whether a more lucrative offer arrives from another top club. Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are both monitoring the situation as they search for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Reports indicate a significant pay gap: the 26-year-old wants to keep his current €12m net salary, while the Old Lady is ready to offer only half that figure. After coming off the bench at the weekend and netting the decisive goal in a 1-0 win, the striker still refused to commit his future to the club. "My last two games for Juve? We'll see…", he said. Nevertheless, Vlahovic enjoys strong support from the Juve faithful, who chanted his name during the match, and is said to feel settled in Piedmont.