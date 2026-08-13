The deal to take Manchester City star Rodri to Barcelona has entered a decisive phase. But the latest information, coming from England, carries a significant twist in negotiations that looked to be edging towards a conclusion.

Manchester City are still rejecting Barcelona's offers, convinced the amounts fall short of their financial demands. That stance could drag the talks out longer than expected.

Barcelona know they must make one final attempt to convince the English club, while Rodri clings to his desire to explore a return to the Spanish league.

Sport newspaper reported, citing Sky Sports, that Rodri is not prepared to sever his relationship with Manchester City just to speed the transfer through.

Sky Sports say the midfielder has told City that if Barcelona do not pay the fee they are demanding, he will not push to leave and will see out the remaining 12 months on his contract.

That is a significant shift. It paints Rodri in a far calmer light than he appeared to be in over the last few hours.