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Rodri Manchester City 2025-26Getty
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A radical turnaround: Rodri shocks Barcelona for the sake of City

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Exciting development in the Rodri deal: so what is Barcelona doing?

The deal to take Manchester City star Rodri to Barcelona has entered a decisive phase. But the latest information, coming from England, carries a significant twist in negotiations that looked to be edging towards a conclusion. 

Manchester City are still rejecting Barcelona's offers, convinced the amounts fall short of their financial demands. That stance could drag the talks out longer than expected.

Barcelona know they must make one final attempt to convince the English club, while Rodri clings to his desire to explore a return to the Spanish league.

Sport newspaper reported, citing Sky Sports, that Rodri is not prepared to sever his relationship with Manchester City just to speed the transfer through.

Sky Sports say the midfielder has told City that if Barcelona do not pay the fee they are demanding, he will not push to leave and will see out the remaining 12 months on his contract.

That is a significant shift. It paints Rodri in a far calmer light than he appeared to be in over the last few hours. 

  • RodriGetty Images

    Rodri refuses to pile pressure on Manchester City

    The midfielder is keen to explore a return to the Spanish league, but he understands any departure from Manchester City must happen on the club's terms.

    Built on mutual respect, his relationship with City means he fully accepts that if no financial agreement is reached, he will stay another season in England.

    His commitment would not waver. He would keep giving his all under Enzo Maresca.

    Rodri's position is clear. He wants the move to Barcelona, but he will not force City's hand if the two clubs fail to agree a fee.

    Sky also revealed that City rejected a fresh offer from Barcelona for the Spaniard.

    Worth around 65 million euros, the Catalan club's second bid came after City had already turned down an opening offer of close to 45 million euros.

    Add another 5 million euros, though, and the picture could change. Sky suggest City might soften their stance and the two parties could strike a deal.

    Barcelona remain optimistic despite Sky's information. The financial gap is still there, but the Catalans reckon it has narrowed enough to make an agreement possible.

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