The "ESPN Insight" account on the X platform noted that Arsenal had not suffered a defeat by three goals or more in the Premier League since losing 3-0 to Brighton "themselves" on 14 May 2023: what an irony!









"Bleacher Report" confirmed that this three-goal defeat ended Arsenal's winning run in the league, which had stretched to nine straight matches. They also pointed out that the team had not lost a game in the competition by three goals or more since that Brighton clash in May 2023.









Statistics from "Mister Chip" tell the same story. This was Arsenal's first defeat in a competitive match by three goals or more since 14 May 2023. Across the 182 competitive matches since that loss, the Gunners won 118, drew 37 and lost 27, never once beaten by more than two goals.

"Squawka" added that Arsenal conceded at least three goals and lost in the league for the first time since their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United last January. It was also the first league match they had lost without scoring since 31 August 2025, when they fell 1-0 to Liverpool.