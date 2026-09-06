A strong start. Milan's second team opened their Serie D season with a win over Caldiero Terme. It is another important three points, arriving just a few days after the excellent victory on matchday one of the Premier League International Cup at Goodison Park against Everton. Confidence is high in manager Navarro's side, who can take heart from the way the team responded after going into the break behind.
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A good start for Milan Futuro in the league: former Ajax player Silvano Vos also on target
The goalscorers
There were goals and plenty of entertainment at the Felice Chinetti, where goalkeeper Pittarella also played a leading role, saving a penalty awarded to Caldiero Terme. Ossola, who had impressed in pre-season under Amorim, scored on his debut, as did Borsani, Vos and Plazzotta. All the scorers had attracted interest from Serie B clubs and were on the market, but in the end they stayed with AC Milan to help strengthen the Under-23 project.
The return of Mr 5 million
In the summer of 2024, Moncada moved decisively for Silvano Vos, spending as much as 5 million (2.5 million fixed plus another 2.5 in bonuses) to prise him away from Ajax. Injuries and personal problems have made the past two seasons extremely difficult for the Dutch midfielder, who has often been away from football. He spent seven months in Amsterdam recovering before returning to Milan in the Primavera last spring, and now another opportunity has arrived. The 2005-born midfielder is clearly far too good for Serie D, and this goal can mark a new beginning.
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