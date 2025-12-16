From Son Heung-Min’s first full MLS season to Cavan Sullivan’s next step: five MLS storylines to watch in 2026

It's time to think ahead.

The final whistle in the 2025 MLS Cup blew nearly two weeks ago, yet planning for 2026 is already well underway. With the offseason in motion, clubs across the league have begun reshaping their rosters, confirming who will re-sign and who will move on. Significant transfers are already happening, one high-profile head coach has departed, and another has stepped into a new role. The pieces, quickly, are falling into place.

But what will next year actually look like? What is there to look forward to on the pitch? Well, for one, there's a full season of Son Heung-Min to look forward to. The Korean was excellent in three short months with LAFC. What can he do in a whole year? Then, there is a Miami pseudo-rebuild to think about. And perhaps most important of all, what is happening with Cavan Sullivan - the great hope of U.S. soccer who was all-but relegated to the Philadelphia Union's youth teams last year?

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines to follow in MLS in 2026, with the new season already starting to take shape...