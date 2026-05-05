Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Falko Blöding

Translated by

"A fantastic option": Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is being linked with a move to Liverpool FC

Premier League
Transfers
Barcelona
LaLiga
Liverpool
R. Lewandowski

Former England international Peter Crouch has advised his former club, Liverpool FC, to sign Robert Lewandowski from FC Barcelona this summer.

"That would be a sensible transfer," Crouch told Paddy Power, adding of the experienced Polish player: "He's a world-class player. He might not be getting any younger, but he'd be a fantastic option."

  • The future of 37-year-old Lewandowski remains uncertain, with his Barcelona contract set to expire. Liverpool's attack is also in flux: Mohamed Salah is departing, Hugo Ekitike faces months on the sidelines with a serious Achilles injury, and Alexander Isak has struggled during his first season at Anfield after his record-breaking move from Newcastle United.

    Crouch explained: "Isak is just coming back and I think he'll have a good season next year. But who would say no to signing Lewandowski? He still knows exactly how to score goals. There's no doubt about that." Liverpool were "miles away" from the Premier League title race this season and therefore need to strengthen their squad.

    Yet the club cannot afford to splash out on transfers again, as Crouch notes, "What they spent last year hasn't really paid off."

    • Advertisement
  • Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 2025-26Getty

    Robert Lewandowski has racked up 22 goal contributions this season.

    Two-time World Player of the Year Lewandowski is at the centre of several transfer rumours. Interest from MLS side Chicago Fire has cooled, but the former Bayern Munich striker is now strongly linked with Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan.

    Speaking to Sky Sports a few days ago, he appeared relaxed about his future: "The good thing is that I'm not under any pressure. At 30, I might have felt differently. At the moment, I don't have a plan. I'm patient and still have about three months to decide what I want to do. I'll make that decision entirely on my own."

    This term he has clocked up 42 appearances for Barça, scoring 18 goals and laying on four assists.

    Liverpool, who invested just under €500 million on new players before the current campaign, currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League. Despite Sunday's 2-3 defeat at arch-rivals Manchester United, qualification for the Champions League remains within reach with three matchdays left, although they trail leaders Arsenal by a hefty 18 points.

  • Robert Lewandowski's career

    SeasonClubAppearancesGoalsTitles
    2006–2008Znicz Pruszków32210
    2008–2010Lech Poznań82413
    2010–2014Borussia Dortmund1871033
    2014–2022FC Bayern37534419
    2022–presentFC Barcelona1891196

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA