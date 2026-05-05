"A fantastic option": Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is being linked with a move to Liverpool FC

The future of 37-year-old Lewandowski remains uncertain, with his Barcelona contract set to expire. Liverpool's attack is also in flux: Mohamed Salah is departing, Hugo Ekitike faces months on the sidelines with a serious Achilles injury, and Alexander Isak has struggled during his first season at Anfield after his record-breaking move from Newcastle United.

Crouch explained: "Isak is just coming back and I think he'll have a good season next year. But who would say no to signing Lewandowski? He still knows exactly how to score goals. There's no doubt about that." Liverpool were "miles away" from the Premier League title race this season and therefore need to strengthen their squad.

Yet the club cannot afford to splash out on transfers again, as Crouch notes, "What they spent last year hasn't really paid off."