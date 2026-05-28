As Fabrizio Romano reports, Filipe Luis will snub Bayer Leverkusen to join AS Monaco, penning a deal with the Principality club until 2028. Sources claim that general manager Thiago Scuro conducted the entire negotiation with the Brazilian out of the spotlight, leaving Leverkusen empty-handed.
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A dream candidate has surprisingly pulled out! Bayer Leverkusen suffers a bitter setback in its search for a manager
Sky reports that Filipe Luis was Bayer 04's first choice for the manager's role. Although the club has "concrete options B and C", the sporting directors, Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro, have opted for the successful Flamengo coach, who has won eight titles in three years.
With that route now blocked, "Options B and C" are back on the agenda. The club has been linked with Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and AFC Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, both of whom have decided against extending their contracts and will be available from 1 July.
On Wednesday, in his farewell match with the Eagles, Glasner secured a second European trophy after his sensational Europa League win with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, as the Premier League side edged out Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the Conference League final.
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Hjulmand steadies the ship at Bayer Leverkusen following the ten Hag debacle
Leverkusen has yet to make an official announcement, but the club is widely expected to part ways with Hjulmand this summer, despite his contract running until 2027. The 54-year-old Dane took charge shortly after the season began, stepping in following Erik ten Hag's rapid breakdown in relations with the club's sporting management, sections of the coaching staff and parts of the squad.
Although the 54-year-old steadied the ship, Bayer missed out on Champions League qualification, exited the DFB-Pokal semi-finals against Bayern, and were eliminated by Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League en route to a sixth-place Bundesliga finish. That was not enough to save his job.
Leverkusen rarely impressed, and several high-priced signings failed to justify their transfer fees. A fresh start under a new head coach is now planned.
AS Monaco are also set to replace their head coach after just over six months in charge. Sebastien Pocognoli took the reins in October, yet back-to-back losses to Lille and Strasbourg at the season's death saw the club miss out on European qualification.