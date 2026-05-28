A dream candidate has surprisingly pulled out! Bayer Leverkusen suffers a bitter setback in its search for a manager

Sky reports that Filipe Luis was Bayer 04's first choice for the manager's role. Although the club has "concrete options B and C", the sporting directors, Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro, have opted for the successful Flamengo coach, who has won eight titles in three years.

With that route now blocked, "Options B and C" are back on the agenda. The club has been linked with Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and AFC Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, both of whom have decided against extending their contracts and will be available from 1 July.

On Wednesday, in his farewell match with the Eagles, Glasner secured a second European trophy after his sensational Europa League win with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, as the Premier League side edged out Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the Conference League final.