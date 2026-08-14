Few things in the unpredictable transfer market cause quite as much of a stir as a deal collapsing one step before signing. Real Sociedad have just lived through exactly that with Nayef Aguerd.

The Moroccan star, who belongs to Marseille, had agreed on almost everything needed to pull on the Sociedad shirt.

Both clubs had reached an understanding. The player wanted the move badly. All that remained was the usual formality of the medical.

Then it fell apart. In a strange, dramatic twist, the deal collapsed entirely at the final moment.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the collapse has opened the door to two contradictory accounts of the real reasons the agreement blew up, with the player right on the threshold of arriving at the Anoeta stadium.