"A decision no one will forgive him for": Vinicius puts Mourinho before his first big test

José Mourinho faces his first real test in managing thorny issues since his return to Real Madrid. The capital derby against Atlético Madrid arrives tomorrow, Sunday, and neither side's starting line-up has fully taken shape.

At Real Madrid, attention centres on Mourinho's choices in midfield and attack. Yan Diomande has forced his way into the picture in recent weeks, opening the door for the "Special One" to make his first big call of the season: handing the Ivorian a starting berth at the expense of Vinícius Júnior.

"El Larguero" on "Cadena SER" radio picked over Mourinho's looming decisions, and whether he can afford to leave the Brazilian on the bench after his recent dip in form.