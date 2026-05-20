A coaching sensation in the Bundesliga? Oliver Glasner is reportedly the sporting directors' 'top target'

Glasner will be available from the summer. He announced months ago that he would be leaving Palace at the end of this season. That is also when his contract in London expires. Since then, he has been linked with numerous high-profile clubs, though his options appear to be dwindling.

At Chelsea, former Bayern coach Xabi Alonso (44) will take charge from next season, while the once-struggling English record champions Manchester United have found stability under interim manager Michael Carrick (44), who is expected to stay on.

Glasner knows the Bundesliga inside out. He first managed VfL Wolfsburg (2019–2021) and then spent two years at Eintracht Frankfurt, winning the Europa League with the Hessian side. He then moved to England, where he sensationally lifted the FA Cup with Crystal Palace and followed that with the English Super Cup.

According to Sport Bild, he could be the "guarantee of success" that Bayer AG boss Werner Wenning (79) would have liked to present after the club's last two managerial appointments.