In the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, the Dutch second tier, FC Den Bosch faces a paradoxical situation on the eve of Friday’s 38th and final matchday. Currently ninth, the club is mathematically safe, yet the play-off picture has created an unusual predicament.
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A bizarre scenario in the Netherlands: the club must lose in order to secure promotion
Den Bosch currently sits ninth in the Eerste Divisie and is on track for a promotion play-off spot. Its grip on that berth is far from certain, though, because the final allocation depends on the period standings. If Vitesse Arnhem were to win the fourth period, the whole picture could shift. Vitesse is currently third in that period table, behind Willem II and ADO Den Haag, so it remains in the play-off conversation by proxy.
In the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, the campaign is split into four periods, each roughly eight to ten matchdays long, with a separate mini-table for each. Only the points earned during a given period matter, not the overall standings. The team with the most points at the end of each stretch is crowned period winner.
A victory for Den Bosch could backfire.
The period winners earn a direct spot in the end-of-season promotion play-offs, where the top two finishers secure immediate Eredivisie promotion. This format keeps the competition alive throughout the campaign, rewarding any team that can sustain a strong run with a genuine chance of Aufstieg.
Special rules apply to teams that win multiple periods or are ineligible for promotion, such as the ‘Jong’ (reserve) sides of established clubs: if a club achieves several period wins or cannot be promoted, the play-off berth passes to the next best team in that period or in the overall standings.
The ramifications for this Friday are clear: a win for Den Bosch against ADO could actually harm their own play-off prospects. A victory would weaken ADO while handing Vitesse the chance to secure the decisive period, potentially knocking Den Bosch out of the play-offs despite occupying ninth place.
Vitesse began the season with a 12-point penalty.
The bizarre counter-scenario: a defeat could actually return Den Bosch to the promotion play-offs. If Den Bosch lose to ADO, ADO—already qualified—will stay ahead of Vitesse in the period standings. The crucial extra berth would then go to the highest-placed team without a secured spot in the overall table: FC Den Bosch.
In this perverse scenario, losing would actually be the smarter sporting option.
The scenario is also curious for Arnhem: on 31 July 2025, the Dutch Football Association announced Vitesse’s exclusion due to financial and licensing irregularities. The club immediately launched a legal challenge, and on 3 September 2025 an appeals court overturned the ban. Vitesse was reinstated, but the sanction was not fully reversed: a twelve-point deduction remained in place, leaving the club to rebuild under difficult circumstances.