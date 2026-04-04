A bitter defeat: Mbappé fails the test... and Mallorca capitalise on the ageing star’s weakness

Real Madrid’s surprise defeat away to Real Mallorca caused a major stir for several reasons, the first being that it came at the hands of a side fighting to avoid relegation from La Liga.

Mallorca beat Real Madrid 2-1 this Saturday afternoon in their La Liga matchday 30 fixture.

This has given leaders Barcelona the chance to extend their lead over their rivals to seven points if the Blaugrana manage to beat Atlético Madrid tonight in the same round.

This stinging defeat comes just a few days before the highly anticipated match against Bayern Munich (next Tuesday) at the Bernabéu, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

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