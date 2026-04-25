"A game like this isn’t a walk in the park for young players," Kompany emphasised ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match on Sky. "It’s a tough task today."
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"A big test for him": Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany explains the thinking behind an 18-year-old's surprise first-team debut
“We must show the maturity to handle a game like this away to a tough Mainz side who badly need points to avoid relegation,” said Kompany. “It’s a big test for Sapoko, but for the other lads too.”
The 18-year-old Sapoko Ndiaye started in the holding midfield role alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic, while Joshua Kimmich was rested three days before the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain and did not travel to Mainz. Jamal Musiala was also initially benched, allowing Leon Goretzka to move into the number ten position. Bayern have already secured the Bundesliga title after their 4-2 win over VfB Stuttgart last Sunday.
Alongside Sapoko, Kompany brought three more academy graduates—Deniz Ofli (19), Raphael Pavlic (18) and Bastian Assomo (16)—all of whom began on the bench.
“At some point, you have to experience it. You have to be there. Eventually, the right moment comes to take them along,” explained Kompany, before adding, “But you have to earn it. Nothing is given for free. Sapoko earned it today.”
- AFP
FC Bayern Munich: Kompany is said to be a big fan of Sapoko Ndiaye.
Sapoko Ndiaye graduated from Bayern’s African partner club, Gambinos Stars. Last summer, the Senegalese central midfielder spent trial stints with FC Bayern and Grasshopper Club Zurich, another of Munich’s affiliates. In August, he caught the eye in a friendly between FCB and GCZ, earning the admiration of Kompany.
At Kompany’s urging, the highly rated midfielder was subsequently loaned to Bayern until the end of the season, and the German record champions are expected to make the move permanent in the summer.
Before starting against Mainz, Ndiaye had already made two brief Bundesliga appearances. He came on as a late substitute in the 5-0 win at FC St. Pauli (11 April) and the 4-2 victory over Stuttgart (19 April), and was also included in the FCB squad for this week’s 2-0 DFB-Pokal semi-final victory at Bayer Leverkusen.
FC Bayern Munich: The Bavarians’ next fixtures
Date
Match
Competition
Tuesday, 28 April
Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Bayern Munich
Champions League
Saturday 2 May
Bundesliga
Bundesliga
Wednesday, 6 May
FC Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Saturday, 9 May
VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern Munich
Bundesliga