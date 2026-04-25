"A big test for him": Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany explains the thinking behind an 18-year-old's surprise first-team debut

“We must show the maturity to handle a game like this away to a tough Mainz side who badly need points to avoid relegation,” said Kompany. “It’s a big test for Sapoko, but for the other lads too.”

The 18-year-old Sapoko Ndiaye started in the holding midfield role alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic, while Joshua Kimmich was rested three days before the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain and did not travel to Mainz. Jamal Musiala was also initially benched, allowing Leon Goretzka to move into the number ten position. Bayern have already secured the Bundesliga title after their 4-2 win over VfB Stuttgart last Sunday.

Alongside Sapoko, Kompany brought three more academy graduates—Deniz Ofli (19), Raphael Pavlic (18) and Bastian Assomo (16)—all of whom began on the bench.

“At some point, you have to experience it. You have to be there. Eventually, the right moment comes to take them along,” explained Kompany, before adding, “But you have to earn it. Nothing is given for free. Sapoko earned it today.”