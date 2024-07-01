Mexico player ratings vs Ecuador: Santiago Gimenez blanked as Mexico exit Copa America after uninspiring display

Mexico exit Copa America after disappointing group stage finale against Ecuador

This was a disastrous tournament from Mexico. It's time to be real, look in the mirror and admit this program has hit rock-bottom.

Jaime Lozano will likely be out of a job within days. He pushed out the veterans of El Tri, attempting to usher in a new era for the national team, but it was a major disappointment.

One cannot help but think that someone like Chucky Lozano would have been a beneficial asset here. A midfielder like Hector Herrera, even.

Mexico drew Ecuador 0-0 in a bland, uninspiring and uneventful showing in their third and final group stage match at Copa American Sunday night.

Acoss three matches, El Tri managed just one goal, and it came off a one-in-a-million strike from fullback Gerardo Arteaga on matchday one against Jamaica. Despite having a superstar striker like Santiago Gimenez, a dynamic winger in Julian Quinones and many other talented attackers, they couldn't get the job done.

For a team who is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this Copa America showing was an embarrassment. Nothing went right, they were outclassed in nearly every match, and they looked like they didn't belong.

In must-win territory, Mexico faltered. Now, they exit Copa America on a low, with their heads hanging.

GOAL rates Mexico's players from State Farm Stadium.