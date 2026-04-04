15 goal contributions for free! Will VfB Stuttgart pull off a real transfer coup this summer?

The attacking talent still has a contract with the Spanish second-tier side that runs until the end of the current season. The club is reportedly seeking to extend his contract, but no agreement has been reached so far.

According to the report, it seems unlikely that Chuki will stay at Valladolid for another year. Instead, he is said to be seeking a new challenge and could therefore join another club on a free transfer in the summer.

With 15 goal contributions (seven goals, eight assists), the 21-year-old is having a strong season and is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise rather weak Valladolid side. Having been relegated from the top flight last year, the club from Castile and León is also stuck in a relegation battle in the second tier. Just five points separate Valladolid from the direct relegation places.