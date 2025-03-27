11,000-mile trip for a haircut?! Popular Premier League barber was flown from London to China and back every month to cut Chelsea legend's hair after leaving Stamford Bridge
Popular Premier League barber Senyo has revealed that Chelsea legend Ramires had him flown from London to China every month to give him a haircut.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Popular PL barber Seny reveals Ramires story
- Chelsea legend had him flown to China for haircut
- Senyo continues to grow his famous client list