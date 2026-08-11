'It's always dangerous' - Luis Enrique breaks silence on Liverpool target Bradley Barcola as PSG future remains uncertain

Enrique has adopted a characteristically firm stance when questioned about the future of Barcola, who has emerged as a primary target for Liverpool this summer. The French winger, who caught the eye with three goals at the World Cup, is back in training with the Parisian giants ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash against Aston Villa in Salzburg.

However, with the Premier League side circling, Enrique was unwilling to provide any clarity on whether his young star would remain at the Parc des Princes beyond the current window.

Speaking to the media ahead of the showpiece event, the PSG boss made his position clear regarding individual transfer talk. "I don’t know and I don’t want to speak about any player individually," Enrique stated. "Because it’s always dangerous when you are asking something positive or negative about a player. I stay focused on my team."

The refusal to comment comes at a time when reports in France suggest that personal terms have already been agreed between Barcola and the Merseyside club, leaving only a transfer fee to be negotiated.



