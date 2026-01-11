Andrés Roberto Flores Bocanegra

Spanish and European football correspondent

Biography

I am Andrés Flores, a sports journalist since 2018. I have a great passion for different sports, but football was my first love. I fell under the charm first of the icons of Mexican football in the 2000s, and inevitably I developed a fascination for the great international stars of that era, the rivalries, and the stories surrounding them. I’ve had the opportunity to write, experience, and cover different football moments from a professional standpoint, without losing the joy that first led me into sports journalism.

My story with football

The first sport I practiced and followed was football, and I found in Santos Laguna the perfect team to support, a club that at the time had two Mexican football legends: Jared Borgetti and Rodrigo “Pony” Ruiz. The drama of the Mexican national team quickly pulled me in, and the 2006 World Cup transformed my passion and love for football into something lifelong.

Areas of expertise

Coverage of European and South American football in Spanish

SEO content

Favorite football memory

It’s difficult to choose just one, especially since I had the chance to see Santos Laguna crowned champions live in the stadium. But nothing compares to Oribe Peralta’s brace against Tigres in the 2012 semifinals — two goals in two minutes to turn the series around in a packed stadium erupting with joy.

Historic XI

(Only players I’ve seen live)

Goalkeeper: Casillas

Defenders: Lahm, Maldini, Cannavaro, Roberto Carlos

Midfielders: Ronaldinho, Zidane, Iniesta

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Nazário

Contact

Phone: +52 6143624991

Email: afloresbocanegra@gmail.com