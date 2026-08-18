How to buy Brasileirão Série A tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices, venue information and more

We've witnessed dramatic conclusions to recent Serie A campaigns in Brazil and we're heading for another thrilling climax with a handful of clubs still dreaming of holding the Troféu do Campeonato Brasileiro aloft in December, including the reigning kings, Flamengo.

The Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro took the honours last year by a 3pt margin and each of the last three winning sides have claimed the title by 6pts or less.

Another sizzling showdown is on the cards and you could view all the action unfold in one of Brazil's iconic stadiums by booking tickets today.

Let GOAL give you all the latest Brasileirao Serie A ticket information, including the upcoming schedule, where you can buy match tickets and how much they cost.

Upcoming Brasileirao Serie A standout fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Aug 22 (4pm) Fluminense vs Remo Maracana, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Sat, Aug 22 (8.30pm) Cruzeiro vs Flamengo Mineirao, Belo Horizonte Tickets Sun, Aug 23 (4pm) Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama Nubank Parque, Sao Paulo Tickets Sun, Aug 23 (6.30pm) Santos vs Mirassol Vila Belmiro, Santos Tickets Sun, Aug 23 (7.30pm) Coritiba vs Corinthians Estadio Couto Pereira, Curitiba Tickets Mon, Aug 24 (8pm) Botafogo vs Athletico-PR Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (11am) Athletico-PR vs Fluminense Arena da Baixada, Curitiba Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (4pm) Flamengo vs Botafogo Maracana, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (4pm) Corinthians vs Santos Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (7.30pm) Mirassol vs Palmeiras Maiao, Mirassol Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (9pm) Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama Maracana, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (4pm) Cruzeiro vs Athletico-PR Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (4pm) Internacional vs Santos Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (4pm) Remo vs Flamengo Mangueirao, Belem Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (6.30pm) Botafogo vs Palmeiras Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (7.30pm) Corinthians vs Chapecoense Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo Tickets

How to buy Brasileirao Serie A tickets

You can buy official Brasileirão Série A tickets directly from the hosting club's dedicated online ticketing platform or physical box office.

As there is no centralized league ticket office, each of the 20 clubs handles its own sales process, and tickets typically go on sale only 3 to 7 days before the specific match day.

In addition, fans can purchase Brasileirão Série A match tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Brasileirao Serie A tickets?

Official, face value tickets for the Brazilian Brasileirão Série A typically range from R$ 20 to R$ 200 (US$4 to US$40) for basic or supporter sections, and up to R$ 420 to R$ 500 (US$80 to US$95) for premium sideline seating.

Prices are heavily determined by whether you are a club member (Sócio Torcedor), the competition, who the opponent is (e.g, local derbies or decisive matches), and the stadium tier.

Keep tabs on the clubs' official ticket portals for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Brasileirao Serie A records and statistics

Palmeiras are the most successful club in the history of the Brasileirão Série A, having won the competition 12 times. Their most recent title victories came in back-to-back fashion during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Consecutive Titles: Santos hold the record with 5 consecutive championships between 1961-1965, during the era of Pelé's legendary Os Santásticos.

Invincible Champions: Only Internacional has ever won the top flight undefeated, a feat accomplished in 1979 with 16 wins and 7 draws.

Modern Point Record (38-game era): Flamengo holds the record for the most points accumulated in a single modern season, picking up 90 points in 2019.

Brasileirao Serie A stadiums and venues

Club Stadium & location Capacity Flamengo Maracana, Rio de Janeiro 78,838 Fluminense Maracana, Rio de Janeiro 78,838 Sao Paulo Morumbi, Sao Paulo 67,428 Cruzeiro Mineirao, Belo Horizonte 61,919 Gremio Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre 55,662 Internacional Estádio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre 50,848 Bahia Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador 50,052 Atlético Mineiro Arena MRV, Belo Horizonte 47,465 Corinthians Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo 47,252 Botafogo Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro 46,931 Palmeiras Nubank Parque, Sao Paulo 43,713 Athletico-PR Arena da Baixada, Curitiba 42,372 Coritiba Estádio Couto Pereira, Curitiba 40,502 Remo Mangueirao, Belem 35,000 Vitória Barradao, Salvador 30,793 Vasco da Gama Estádio São Januário, Rio de Janeiro 24,584 Chapecoense Arena Condá, Chapecó 20,089 Santos Vila Belmiro, Santos 16,068 Mirassol José Maria de Campos Maia, Mirassol 14,534 Red Bull Bragantino Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista 12,000







