Villarreal take on Napoli on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

In their previous UEFA Champions League encounters back in the 2011/12 group stage, Napoli won both fixtures against Villarreal by 2–0 margins. Villarreal will rely on their passionate 23,000-capacity home support to seek a breakthrough victory against their Serie A rivals.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Napoli, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Champions League kick-off?

Villarreal vs Napoli kicks off at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Prague Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Villarreal vs SSC Napoli UEFA Champions League match taking place at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Spain, follow these steps:

1. Official Club Channels

Villarreal CF Official Ticketing Portal: The safest way to purchase primary tickets is through the official Villarreal CF website. Home tickets are initially made available to season ticket holders (abonados) before remaining seats are released for general public sale.

SSC Napoli Away Allocation: If you are supporting Napoli and want to sit in the away section, tickets are distributed directly through SSC Napoli's official channels and require a team fan card (Fidelity Card) or registration on their official ticketing outlet.

How much do Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Villarreal vs SSC Napoli UEFA Champions League match at the Estadio de la Cerámica vary based on whether you purchase face-value primary tickets or resale tickets.

Primary / General Admission Prices

When purchased directly through official club channels (subject to availability):

Fondo Norte (Upper Tier): Around €25 – €30

Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur (Lower Tier): Around €30 – €40

Preferencia: Around €45 – €70

Tribuna / Central Stand: Around €80 – €120

VIP & Hospitality Boxes: Starting from €150 – €300+

Secondary / Resale Market Prices

Due to high demand and the limited capacity of the Estadio de la Cerámica (approx. 23,000 seats), tickets on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub fluctuate significantly:

Starting / Entry-level seats: Typically start around €75 – €115 (converted from around $80–$125)

Average Ticket Price: Ranges between €150 and €350 for standard viewing categories

Premium & Away Fan Sections: Can reach €500+ depending on demand and seller markups

Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Champions League: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Form

Villarreal have lost three and drawn two of their last five competitive matches, with no wins in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on September 8. Earlier in the sequence, they lost 2-3 to Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga and 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves. Across the five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Napoli have won two and lost three of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Bologna on September 13. Before that, they fell 0-1 to Arsenal in the Champions League and lost 3-2 to Inter in Serie A. Across the five matches, Napoli scored five goals and conceded seven.

Villarreal vs SSC Napoli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly on December 17, 2022, when Villarreal beat Napoli 3-2. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2015-16 Europa League, with Villarreal winning 1-0 at home before a 1-1 draw in Naples. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Napoli hold three wins to Villarreal's two.