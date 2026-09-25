How to get Troyes vs Marseille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Troyes take on Marseille on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Stade de l'Aube in Troyes.

Across their Ligue 1 encounters, Marseille has claimed 7 victories compared to just 1 win for Troyes, along with 2 draws. In their most recent league meeting in April 2023, Marseille secured a decisive 3-1 win over Troyes. Additionally, Marseille managed a comfortable 2-0 away victory during their last visit to the Stade de l'Aube in January 2023.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Troyes vs Marseille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Troyes vs Marseille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Troyes take on Marseille at the Stade de l'Aube in Troyes, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de l'Aube

How to buy Troyes vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ligue 1 match between Troyes and Marseille, you can follow these main options:

Official Troyes Ticket Office: Purchase directly through the official ES Troyes AC ticketing website or at the Stade de l'Aube box office. This is typically the most reliable source for face-value tickets and official home section seating.

Official Marseille Away Section: If you are supporting Marseille, away team tickets are usually distributed through Olympique de Marseille's official club ticketing platform or designated fan club allocations.

How much do Troyes vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 match between ES Troyes AC and Olympique de Marseille at the Stade de l'Aube vary depending on where you purchase them and the seating tier:

Official Ticket Office (Face Value): Standard single-match tickets bought directly through ES Troyes AC generally range from €15 to €70 , depending on whether you select behind-the-goal stands (cheapest) or central side-line stands.

Away Supporters' Section: Official away fans tickets distributed directly through Olympique de Marseille are usually capped at a fixed Ligue 1 away section rate, around €10 to €15 .

VIP & Hospitality: Premium hospitality and executive box packages generally start from €150 to €250+ per ticket.

Troyes vs Marseille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Troyes vs Marseille Form

Troyes have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-2 defeat to Strasbourg in Ligue 1, a result that followed a 1-2 win at Lorient. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Paris FC. Across those five matches, Troyes scored five goals and conceded 11.

Marseille have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 defeat to Paris FC in Ligue 1, continuing a run that also included a 2-0 loss to Monaco. Their standout result in the period was a 4-0 win over Strasbourg. Across five matches, Marseille scored 10 goals and conceded eight.

Troyes vs Marseille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2023, when Marseille beat Troyes 3-1 in a Ligue 1 fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Marseille have the stronger record, winning three times to Troyes' one, with one draw. The only previous meeting at the Stade de l'Aube in this dataset ended 0-2 to Marseille in January 2023.