Napoli take on Bodoe/Glimt on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Both teams will be fighting for vital points to advance up the single-league standings format. This upcoming clash marks an exciting European encounter between the Italian giants and the Norwegian champions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League kick-off?

Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt kicks off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

How to buy SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the SSC Napoli vs FK Bodø/Glimt UEFA Champions League match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, follow these steps:

SSC Napoli Official Website & Ticket Vendor:

Napoli sells tickets via their official website and authorized ticket partner.

Fidelity Card (Fan Card): High-demand Champions League matches often give priority access to holders of the Napoli Fidelity Card (Fan Stadium Card). If tickets do not sell out during the member phase, they go on general sale to the public.

How much do SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for SSC Napoli vs FK Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League vary depending on where you purchase them, seating category, and membership status:

1. Official Direct Release

Standard Category Pricing: Official face-value ticket prices at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona typically range between €30 and €150 , depending on the section:

Curva (A/B): Approx. €30 – €50 Distinti: Approx. €50 – €80 Tribuna Posillipo / Nisida: Approx. €90 – €150+



2. Secondary Ticket Market

Entry-level general admission tickets on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub start from approximately €55 to €100 , while premium seats and VIP locations range higher depending on real-time market demand.

SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Form

Napoli have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A victory over Bologna, which ended a run of three consecutive defeats. During that losing sequence, they fell to Arsenal 1-0 in the Champions League, Inter 3-2, and Como 2-1 in the league. Their only other win in this period was a 2-0 away victory at Genoa in Serie A. Napoli have scored five goals and conceded seven across these five outings.

Bodoe/Glimt have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Eliteserien win over Sandefjord, and they have won three consecutive league matches prior to that. The one defeat in this run came in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, where they lost 5-0. Across these five matches, Bodoe/Glimt have scored fifteen goals and conceded nine.

SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt.