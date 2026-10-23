The two clubs previously met twice during the 2008 Champions League group stage, with both encounters resulting in 1-0 away victories for the respective visiting sides.

Sporting CP bring an unbeaten five-match run into the fixture, highlighted by a 3-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray and a dominant 4-0 win against Rio Ave.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Champions League kick-off?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP kicks off on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Stamford Bridge

How to buy Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Champions League tickets?

When looking to buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP (taking place at Stamford Bridge in London), you have a few primary avenues and options available:

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of both FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP for primary ticket releases, club member sales, and direct box office allocations.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP vary depending on whether you purchase through official primary club allocations or secondary resale marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically range from approximately €45 to €140 for regular upper and lower tier seating allocations.

Club Member / Category Tiers: Special member-allocated blocks usually range between €60 and €160 depending on exact proximity to the pitch.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Shortside Seats: Entry-level tickets on resale platforms start at around €50 to €90 for upper-tier or goal-end views.

Longside Central Seats: Mid-to-high tier views along the touchline generally range from €100 to €250 .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium club hospitality and executive lounge options range from €160 to €400+ depending on the exact package inclusions.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Champions League: Everything you need to know

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Form

Shakhtar Donetsk have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their two most recent outings were Premier League wins — 3-0 against LNZ Cherkasy and 2-0 against Chornomorets Odesa — while their only loss in the run was a 2-0 defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr in late August.

Sporting CP have posted three wins and two draws from their last five, scoring ten goals and conceding three. Their standout result was a 3-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray, and they also beat Rio Ave 4-0 away from home. Sporting have not lost in any of their last five matches across all competitions.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP have met twice before, both times in the UEFA Champions League in October and November 2008. Each match was won by the away side — Shakhtar won 1-0 in Lisbon, and Sporting won 1-0 in the return fixture. The series is level at one win apiece, and this will be the first meeting between the clubs in nearly two decades.