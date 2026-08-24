How to get Rennes vs Marseille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Rennes take on Marseille on Friday, September 11, 2026 at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

The visitors hold the upper hand in recent head-to-head encounters, including a 3-1 victory over Rennes in their previous Ligue 1 clash in May 2026. This key fixture will provide both clubs with a crucial opportunity to secure vital points as the Ligue 1 campaign takes shape.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rennes vs Marseille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rennes vs Marseille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Rennes vs Marseille kicks off at Roazhon Park in Rennes, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 11 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Roazhon Park

How to buy Rennes vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Rennes vs Marseille Ligue 1 match at Roazhon Park, follow these standard buying options:

Official Club Website: Visit the official Stade Rennais ticketing portal (billetterie.staderennais.com) to create an account, select the September 11 match, choose your preferred stand using the interactive stadium map, and complete your purchase securely.

Official Team Boutique: Buy tickets in person directly at the Roazhon Park official fanshop (Boutique Officielle at the bottom of the Groupe Rose stand) in Rennes prior to matchday, subject to availability.

Stadium Ticket Booths: Purchase remaining general admission seats at the Roazhon Park ticket counters on matchday, which typically open 1.5 hours before kickoff.

Secondary Resale Platforms: If official club tickets are sold out, look for tickets on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub to secure secondary market seats.

How much do Rennes vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Rennes vs Marseille Ligue 1 match at Roazhon Park vary depending on the seating category, purchasing channel, and market demand:

Official Club Tickets: Standard face-value general admission tickets through the official Stade Rennais box office typically range from £25 to £85 (€30 to €100), depending on whether you select upper-tier seats behind the goals or lower-tier central seats.

Secondary Resale Market: On reseller platforms such as StubHub , general admission seats generally start around £90 to £115 ($115 to $145 / €105 to €135) for standard entry, with mid-tier and premium seats ranging between £150 and £210 .

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Official matchday hospitality, lounge access, and premium pitch-view seating packages range from £250 to £500+ per ticket.

Rennes vs Marseille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Rennes vs Marseille Form

Rennes have recorded one draw and four defeats across their last five matches, taking in both pre-season and competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, a result that came after they had trailed 2-0 at half-time. Earlier in pre-season, they lost 2-4 to Brentford and 2-1 to Sunderland, and drew 3-3 with Galatasaray. They have not won any of their last five matches.

Marseille's recent form presents a sharp contrast. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole defeat came against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly. They beat Strasbourg 4-0 in their Ligue 1 opener, won 3-1 against Athletic Bilbao, and defeated Al-Shahaniya 3-0 in earlier warm-up fixtures. Genesio's side have scored 13 goals across those five matches.

Rennes vs Marseille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on May 17, 2026, when Marseille beat Rennes 3-1 at the Velodrome in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters, Marseille have the stronger record, winning three times to Rennes' one, with one further Marseille victory coming in the Coupe de France. The most recent fixture at Roazhon Park in this dataset was a 1-0 Rennes win in August 2025, though Marseille have otherwise dominated recent meetings, including a 4-2 victory at the Velodrome in May 2025.

Rennes vs Marseille Standings

In the Ligue 1 table, Marseille currently sit top of the division, while Rennes are placed ninth.