How to get Paderborn vs Freiburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paderborn take on Freiburg on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

Freiburg come into the match in strong shape after a 3–1 away win over Motherwell in Conference League qualifying, while Paderborn recently drew 2–2 against Werder Bremen in pre-season action. Paderborn won the last competitive meeting between the two sides 3–1 away from home in the DFB-Pokal back in November 2023.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paderborn vs Freiburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paderborn vs Freiburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Paderborn vs Freiburg takes place at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn, with kick-off scheduled for the opening Bundesliga matchday.

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 09:30 Home Deluxe Arena

How to buy Paderborn vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Paderborn vs Freiburg Bundesliga match at the Home Deluxe Arena, follow these steps:

1. Official Primary Sales

SC Paderborn Ticket Shop: Buy directly through SC Paderborn’s official online ticket portal. Club members and season ticket holders get priority access before any general public release.

Official Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): If regular tickets sell out, check Paderborn’s official secondary exchange on their ticketing platform for face-value resale tickets.

2. Away Fans Section

SC Freiburg Supporters: Away section tickets are distributed exclusively through SC Freiburg's official club ticket portal for registered members and season ticket holders.

3. Secondary Marketplaces

If official channels are sold out, secondary options can be found on ticket aggregator platforms such as StubHub .

How much do Paderborn vs Freiburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Paderborn matches vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale platforms:

Official Box Office Prices (Face Value)

When purchased directly through official club channels, standard ticket prices at the Home Deluxe Arena generally fall into the following tiers:

Standing Sections (Stehplatz): €14.50 – €16.50

Seated Sections (Sitzplatz): €29.00 – €39.00

Secondary Resale Platforms

If official allocations sell out, tickets listed on secondary comparison or resale marketplaces (such as StubHub or ticket aggregation platforms) reflect real-time market demand and vary based on seating location:

Standing / Budget Category Seats: Starting around $77 – $86 (€70 – €80)

Standard Seated Category: Typically range between $145 – $216 (€135 – €200)

Paderborn vs Freiburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Paderborn vs Freiburg Form

Paderborn's last five matches were all pre-season friendlies. They recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across those fixtures. Their most recent outing produced a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen on August 8, a result they replicated in a second meeting on the same day. Earlier in pre-season, Paderborn beat Osnabrueck 2-0 before losing 0-2 to Magdeburg. They opened their summer schedule with a 3-1 win over Fagiano Okayama FC.

Freiburg arrive with four wins from their last five matches, including competitive action. Their most recent result was a 3-1 away victory over Motherwell in Conference League qualification on August 20. They also beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in a friendly on August 15 and claimed two 2-0 wins over Strasbourg in back-to-back pre-season games on August 8. Their only defeat in that run was a 0-3 loss to Greuther Fuerth on July 31. Across their last five matches, Freiburg scored ten goals and conceded four.

Paderborn vs Freiburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the DFB-Pokal on November 1, 2023, when Paderborn beat Freiburg 3-1 away from home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Paderborn have won three and Freiburg two. In Bundesliga competition specifically, Paderborn won 2-0 at Freiburg in January 2020, while Freiburg won 3-1 at Paderborn in August 2019.

Paderborn vs Freiburg Standings

In the current Bundesliga standings, Paderborn sit 13th and Freiburg are placed 9th.