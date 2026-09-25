How to get Monaco vs Toulouse tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Monaco take on Toulouse on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

In their most recent league clash on April 25, 2026, the two sides fought out a competitive 2–2 draw. Prior to that, Monaco secured a tight 1–0 home victory over Toulouse at Stade Louis II in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Monaco vs Toulouse, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Monaco vs Toulouse Ligue 1 kick-off?

Monaco vs Toulouse kicks off at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade Louis II, Monaco

How to buy Monaco vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Toulouse, you can follow these main options:

Official AS Monaco Ticket Office: The safest and most direct way to purchase tickets is through the official AS Monaco ticketing website or directly at the Stade Louis II ticket windows before matchday.

Official Toulouse FC Ticket Office: If you are supporting the visiting team, away sector tickets are typically distributed through Toulouse FC's official ticketing portal.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If you are unable to secure tickets directly through the club, Secondary Ticket Platforms such as StubHub list resale tickets submitted by fans. Note that third-party marketplace prices are determined by sellers and may be listed above or below official face value.

Hospitality Packages: For premium seating, VIP lounge access, and catering options, hospitality tickets can be booked directly through AS Monaco's corporate ticketing sales team.

How much do Monaco vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Monaco vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match at Stade Louis II generally range depending on the seating category and purchasing platform:

Standard / General Admission (Seconde & Pesage): €15 – €30

Category 2 (Mid-tier seating): €35 – €50

Category 1 (Lower level / Central views): €55 – €85

Category 1 Premium / Gold: €88 – €120

VIP & Hospitality Packages: €250+

Monaco vs Toulouse Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Monaco vs Toulouse Form

Monaco come into this fixture in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, following a 2-0 win over Marseille before that. Across those five games, Monaco have scored ten goals and conceded four, keeping consecutive winning momentum through both domestic and European fixtures.

Toulouse have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Lille in Ligue 1, and they also lost 2-0 to Lyon earlier in the campaign. Toulouse drew 2-2 with Brest in between those defeats, and their only win in this run came against Al-Ain in a pre-season friendly.

Monaco vs Toulouse: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Toulouse hosting Monaco in Ligue 1 on April 25, 2026. Before that, Monaco beat Toulouse 1-0 at the Stade Louis II in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Monaco have won two, Toulouse have won one, and two matches have ended level.