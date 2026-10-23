Manchester United and Roma share a memorable European history, with previous iconic encounters including their tense 2020-21 Europa League semi-final and 2007-08 Champions League meetings.

Manchester United enter this stretch following mixed domestic results, including recent draws against Fulham and Everton alongside a strong Champions League win.

When is Manchester United vs Roma Champions League kick-off?

Manchester United vs Roma kicks off at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

How to buy Manchester United vs Roma Champions League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Manchester United vs. AS Roma Champions League match at Old Trafford, you can explore several different pathways depending on official availability and preferences:

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Manchester United ticketing portal for primary ticket releases, member sales, and any remaining general allocations.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Manchester United vs Roma Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Manchester United vs. AS Roma UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford varies depending on whether you purchase through official club channels (face value) or secondary resale marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult General Admission: Approximately €60 to €115 , depending strictly on tier and block location within Old Trafford.

Cup / Member Concessions: Junior and senior concession tickets through official club ballots or member sales generally range from €30 to €60 .

Official Hospitality Packages: Premium club hospitality tickets or match breaks start around €250 and scale upwards depending on dining and lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Shortside Seats: Entry-level resale tickets typically start around €140 to €175 .

Longside / Lower Tier Seats: Mid-range seating options generally range between €200 and €350 .

VIP & Premium Resale Packages: High-demand premium seating, executive boxes, or last-minute VIP listings can range from €400 to over €1,000 depending on exact placement and availability.

Manchester United vs Roma Champions League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Roma Form

Manchester United have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League, and they also drew 2-2 with Everton earlier in the run. The solitary win came in the Champions League, a 4-0 victory over Sabah FK. United scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded seven, with back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Manchester City the low point of the sequence.

Roma have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Inter Milan in Serie A, having led 2-0 at half-time. Prior to that, they beat Torino 2-0 away from home and drew 1-1 with Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Roma scored eight goals and conceded five.

Manchester United vs Roma: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the 2020-21 Europa League semi-finals. Manchester United won the first leg 6-2 at Old Trafford before Roma claimed the second leg 3-2 in Italy. The two clubs have also faced each other twice in the Champions League, in 2007-08, with United winning both legs — 2-0 in Rome and 1-0 at Old Trafford. Across the five recorded meetings, United hold the stronger overall record.