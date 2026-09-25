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Champions League
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoClub Brugge
Book Inter vs Club Brugge Tickets
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How to get Inter vs Club Brugge tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Inter
Club Brugge
Champions League

Inter take on Club Brugge in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Inter take on Club Brugge on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Both teams are seeking crucial points early in the tournament after experiencing narrow defeats on Matchday 1. Playing at home gives the Nerazzurri a significant advantage, but Club Brugge will aim to pull off an upset in Italy.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Inter vs Club Brugge, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League kick-off?

Inter vs Club Brugge kicks off at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Giuseppe Meazza

How to buy Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for Inter Milan vs Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro, follow these official purchasing options and phases:

1. Official Direct Purchase (Inter Milan Website)

  • Where to Buy: Purchase directly online through the official Inter Milan ticketing platform (inter.it/tickets) or through Inter's authorized ticketing partner, Vivaticket.
  • Presale / Priority Access: FULL season ticket holders and active Inter Club PLUS members receive priority sales windows to purchase up to four extra tickets before the general public.
  • General Sale: Once presale phases conclude, any remaining inventory is released to the general public directly on the official website. You will need a registered profile on Inter's website to complete the booking.

2. Away Section (Club Brugge Supporters)

  • If you are looking to sit in the visiting away sector, tickets are sold and distributed exclusively through Club Brugge to their registered season ticket holders or club members via Club Brugge's official ticketing portal.
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How much do Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Inter vs Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League vary depending on the seating category and purchasing platform:

  • Official General Admission: Primary ticket prices at the Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) typically range from €30 to €40 for upper ring tier seats behind the goals, up to €150 to €250 for lower tier central grandstand seats.
  • VIP & Hospitality: Premium hospitality packages typically start from €250 to €500+ per ticket.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, tickets often sell at a markup due to demand, usually starting around €60 to €80 for upper tiers and exceeding €300+ for premium lower-tier seating.
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Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Club Brugge Form

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League, where they lost 2-1. In Serie A, they have been clinical, beating Monza 4-1, winning 1-0 away at Cagliari, and defeating Napoli 3-2 at San Siro. Across those five matches, the Nerazzurri have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Club Brugge have won two and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Royal Antwerp in the Belgian First Division A, but they were beaten 3-2 by Aston Villa in their Champions League opener. Their other losses came against Gent, while wins over Lommel and Cercle Brugge bookend a mixed run of form.

INT

INT - Form

CGL
W0-1
NAP
W3-2
RMA
L2-1
UDI
W5-3
ROM
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CLB

CLB - Form

GNT
L2-1
LOM
W0-1
AVL
L2-3
ANT
W3-1
GNK
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Inter vs Club Brugge: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data has been provided for these two clubs across recent meetings, so a historical record cannot be confirmed at this stage.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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