How to get Hull City vs Aston Villa tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Hull City's first Premier League match for a decade couldn't have gone any better, as they sent a highly-touted Manchester United packing at the MKM Stadium during the opening weekend of the season. They are back on home turf on Saturday, September 5, when Aston Villa are the visitors, and you could be there to see if the Tigers roar once more.

Oli McBurnie was the Hull hero during their famous Wembley play-off victory in May, but it was two defenders who stole the show for Sergej Jakirovic's side, during their opening Premier League victory of the new campaign. Semi Ajayi gave them the lead and club-record signing Nobel Mendy doubled their advantage.

It took Hull City almost three months to register two home wins when they were last in the Premier League. Their loyal fans will be praying it doesn't take them as long this time around. Will they bag another home victory against Villa?

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hull City vs Aston Villa, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Hull City vs Aston Villa Premier League fixture?

Hull City face Aston Villa at the MKM Stadium in Hull on Saturday, September 5 with a scheduled kick-off time of 5.30pm BST.

Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 The MKM Stadium

How to buy Hull City vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.

Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.

Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.

General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

How much do Hull City vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.

Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.

Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.

Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Team news & squads