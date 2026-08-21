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Bundesliga
team-logoHamburger SV
Volksparkstadion
team-logoMainz 05
Book Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Tickets
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How to get Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Hamburger SV
Mainz 05
Bundesliga

Hamburger SV take on Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Hamburger SV take on Mainz 05 on the Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Both teams enter the early-season fixture aiming for crucial points to set a positive momentum in the top flight. Their previous Bundesliga clash in February 2026 ended in a 1–1 draw at the Mewa Arena.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga kick-off?

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 takes place at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 2
Volksparkstadion

How to buy Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Hamburger SV vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 Bundesliga match at the Volksparkstadion, follow these official and trusted channels:

  • Where to buy: Visit the official Hamburger SV ticketing portal (hsv.de).
  • Official Hamburger SV Ticket Shop (Primary Channel)
    • Membership Priority: HSV official club members receive early access to home ticket sales before any general public release.
    • General Release: Any remaining tickets go on general sale roughly 2 to 4 weeks prior to matchday.
  • Official Mainz 05 Away Allocation (For Visiting Fans)
    • Where to buy: If supporting Mainz 05, purchase through the official 1. FSV Mainz 05 ticket portal (mainz05.de).
    • Section: Away fans sit in the designated visitor block (Gastbereich) at Volksparkstadion.
    • Secondary Marketplaces: If primary options are sold out, tickets are listed on ticket search engines and secondary platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Hamburger SV vs. Mainz 05 at Volksparkstadion depend on seating category and whether you purchase directly or secondary:

Direct Official Prices (HSV Ticket Shop)

  • Standing Room (Stehplatz):€16 – €22
  • Standard Seating (Sitzplatz):€30 – €85 (varies by tier, corner, or central view)
  • VIP & Hospitality:€200+

Secondary Market & Resale Prices

If purchasing through verified resale platforms or aggregator marketplaces:

  • Starting Prices: Entry-level upper-tier seats start around $55 – $65 (~€50 – €60).   
  • Average Seating: Standard lower tier (Unterrang) and central views range from $85 – $185 (~€78 – €170).
  • Premium Seating: Lower central rows or midfield sections range from $200 – $450+.
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Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Form

Hamburger SV go into this fixture with a pre-season record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win over Toulouse on August 15, while they also drew 2-2 with Lille a week earlier. Defeats to Everton and Rapid Wien were the low points of their warm-up schedule. HSV scored nine goals across those five games and conceded eight, suggesting their defensive shape will need tightening as competitive football returns.

Mainz 05 have been in sharp form throughout pre-season, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth on August 15, and they also recorded a commanding 4-0 win over Paris FC. A 3-3 draw with Udinese was the only occasion Fischer's side dropped points. Mainz scored 13 goals in five friendlies while conceding just four, a record that points to a well-drilled attacking unit heading into the new season.

HSV

HSV - Form

EVE
L1-2
LIL
D2-2
TFC
W1-2
VEL
W0-3
BVB
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
M05

M05 - Form

UDI
D3-3
PAR
W4-0
BOU
W2-1
KRI
W0-9
SCP
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, with Mainz hosting HSV in the Bundesliga on February 20, 2026. Before that, Hamburger SV handed Mainz a heavy 4-0 defeat at the Volksparkstadion in October 2025. Across the last five recorded Bundesliga meetings, each side has claimed one win, with three draws rounding out the head-to-head record.

Head to Head

Hamburger SVDrawMainz 05
1
3
1
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
1
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
4
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
FT
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
3
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
2
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
FT
7Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Hamburger SV vs Mainz 05 Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Hamburger SV currently sit in tenth place, with Mainz 05 two positions below them in twelfth.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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