How to get Georgia vs Ukraine tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tbilisi's fervent football fans are rubbing their hands in glee, as they get to see Georgia play two home internationals in the space of four days this September.

Following their UEFA Nations League opener against Northern Ireland in the Georgian capital, the Jvarosnebi (The Crusaders) then take on Ukraine at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Monday, September 28, during Matchday 2 of the league phase of the competition. You can book your match tickets today.

As well as Northern Ireland and Ukraine, Georgia also have Hungary in their group (Group 2 of League B). They will play all three sides, home-and-away, during the league phase (six matches in total).

The winners of each group will be promoted to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League A, and the fourth-placed team of each group will be relegated to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League C. In addition, the second-placed and third-placed teams of each group will advance to the promotion/relegation play-offs, played home-and-away over two legs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Georgia vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Georgia vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League match?

Georgia vs Ukraine takes place at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena (Tbilisi), on Monday, September 28 with a scheduled 8pm (GET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

How to buy Georgia vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for the Georgia vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League match first went on sale at the end of August.

For General and Georgia Fan Sections: The Georgian Football Federation sells the main stadium tickets online exclusively through the official Georgian ticketing portal (Biletebi.ge).

For Ukraine Away Sections: The Ukrainian Association of Football handles away fan allocations (Sectors 9 and 10) directly.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Georgia vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official ticket prices for the Georgia vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League match at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi range from GEL 20 to GEL 100 (Georgian Lari), which is roughly €6-€33.

The official pricing structure is split into four distinct tiers based on seating location and field visibility:

Category 4 - GEL 20 (€6)

Category 3 - GEL 40 (€13)

Category 2 - GEL 70 (€23)

Category 1 - GEL 100 (€33)

The Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena is organized into standard football viewing tiers:

Category 1 & 2 (Longside Lower & Upper Tiers) : These are the premium sections situated along the main sidelines of the pitch, offering the clearest view of the action.

Category 3 & 4 (Shortside / Goal Ends) : These cheaper categories are located behind the goals in both the lower and upper tiers.

Away Fan Zone : The Ukrainian Football Association confirmed that dedicated sectors for away supporters are located in Sectors 9 and 10 (accessed via Entry H from Metreveli Street).

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

The Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, which originally opened as the Dinamo Stadium in 1936, is the largest and most famous stadium in Georgia. Located in the heart of the capital city, Tbilisi, it has a seating capacity of 54,549. It serves as the proud home of FC Dinamo Tbilisi, the Georgia national football team, and the Georgia national rugby union team.

During the 1970s, Dinamo Tbilisi became very successful and to handle the growing crowds, the stadium was completely rebuilt (1976).

After Georgia gained independence, the stadium was renamed to honor Boris Paichadze, a legendary 1940s goalscoring hero, who is widely considered one of Georgia's greatest football players.

In 2006, the stadium underwent a massive modernization. To meet safety and UEFA standards, it was converted into an all-seater stadium. This drastically reduced the capacity from its old towering numbers to its current format.

Memorable moments at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena:

Sinking Liverpool (1979) : Dinamo Tbilisi hosted European powerhouse Liverpool in a European Cup match. Dinamo completely destroyed Liverpool 3–0. While official capacity was lower, local reports state a mind-blowing 110,000 fans squeezed into the stadium by standing in aisles and walkways. This stands as the ultimate record attendance at the ground.

The Sea of Torches (1981) : After Dinamo Tbilisi won the prestigious 1980-81 European Cup Winners' Cup in Germany, they returned home to celebrate. More than 80,000 fans packed into the stadium holding lighted torches to welcome their heroes in an iconic, glowing celebration.

The All-Spanish Showdown (2015) : The arena grabbed the global football spotlight when it hosted the 2015 UEFA Super Cup. A thrilling clash saw Barcelona defeat Sevilla 5-4 in front of a packed house.

A Father-Son Masterpiece: The stadium is a rare architectural marvel that was originally built by a father (Archil Kurdiani) in 1936, and then completely reimagined by that same father working alongside his architect son (Gia Kurdiani), 40 years later.

How to Get There

As the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena is located in a central, busy commercial area just north of Tbilisi's city centre, public transport is highly recommended over driving.

By Metro (Subway): The Tbilisi Metro is cheap (GEL 1), fast, and avoids game-day traffic.

Station Square (Vagzalis Moedani): This is the main hub where both the First Line (Red Line) and Saburtalo Line (Green Line) cross. Exit the station, walk down Tevedore Megvedeli Street, turn left on Tsabadze Street, and you will see the stadium.

By Bus: Many city buses stop directly outside or within a 5-minute walk of the stadium.

Buses 306, 308, 311, 315, 320, 351, 362, 431, and 476 stop right by the stadium or near the Tsereteli Metro hub. If travelling from central areas, buses 31 and 37 run directly from Rustaveli Avenue to Station Square.

By Train: If you are coming from outside Tbilisi (like Batumi, Kutaisi, or Gori), you can take a regional train. Disembark at Tbilisi Central Railway Station at Station Square. The stadium is located just a few blocks north of the platforms, making it an easy 10-minute walk.

By Car: Driving yourself is generally discouraged due to extreme traffic and limited parking on event days. There is no dedicated public parking lot at the arena, but you can park your vehicle at the Tbilisi Central Station parking lot and walk the remaining distance to the stadium.

Georgia vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Georgia vs Ukraine: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Georgia (#72) vs Kosovo (#33)

Georgia are aiming to maintain their unbeaten 2026 streak at home, following friendly draws with Israel and Romania and a win against Bahrain in Tbilisi since March this year. Their last home defeat came against Spain (0-4) in a World Cup qualifier last November.

Ukraine bounced back well from their disappointing loss to Sweden in the World Cup play-offs, picking up friendly successes against Albania and Poland in March.

Georgia vs Ukraine: Recent Head-To-Head Record

Georgia have never beaten Ukraine, with the overall head-to-head record between the sides standing at 7 wins for Ukraine, 4 draws, and 0 wins for Georgia across 11 previous meetings. Ukraine scored a total of 17 goals during those matches, while Georgia netted 6 times.

During the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League campaign, the sides shared the spoils (1-1) when they met in Georgia, and Ukraine clinched a 1-0 victory (in Poland) when they met again a month later.

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 2 Ukraine UKR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Georgia GEO 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4 Hungary HUN 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



