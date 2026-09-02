Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoElversberg
Ursapharm-Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
Book Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Elversberg vs Bayern Munich tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Elversberg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Elversberg take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Elversberg take on Bayern Munich on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde in Spiesen-Elversberg.

This fixture represents a rare top-flight clash between underdog SV Elversberg and 33-time German champion Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich comes into the contest with peak momentum after defeating Borussia Dortmund 2–1 to claim the German Super Cup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elversberg vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Elversberg vs Bayern Munich TicketsBuy Now

When is Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga kick-off?

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 3
Ursapharm-Arena

How to buy Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Elversberg vs. Bayern Munich Bundesliga match at the URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde, your best options depend on whether you are looking for home-end seats, away-fan section tickets, or secondary market availability:

  • SV Elversberg Official Ticket Shop (Home Fans): Since Elversberg is hosting the match, primary ticket releases are sold directly through the official SV Elversberg Online Ticketshop. Tickets can also be purchased via their official phone hotline or directly at the fan shop at the stadium.
  • SV Elversberg "Club Sale" (Official Resale): If regular home tickets sell out quickly, check the official SV Elversberg secondary ticket marketplace ("Club Sale"), where season ticket holders resell their seats legally at face value.
  • FC Bayern Munich Official Ticket Exchange / Zweitmarkt (Away Fans): If you are supporting Bayern Munich, ticket allocations for away matches are distributed via the official FC Bayern Ticket Portal. Member requests open early in the season, but remaining away tickets or resales are periodically listed on Bayern’s official "Zweitmarkt" resale platform for club members.
  • Secondary Market Platforms: If primary channels are completely sold out, secondary ticketing sites like LiveFootballTickets frequently list resale tickets from individual sellers, though prices are often inflated above face value.
Book Elversberg vs Bayern Munich TicketsBuy Now

How much do Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Elversberg vs Bayern Munich match vary significantly depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets through official club channels or buy secondary market resale tickets:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets (Primary Sales):
    • Standing Area: Approximately £13 to £22 (€15 to €25)
    • Seated Tickets: Approximately £30 to £60 (€35 to €70)
    • Away Fan Section (FC Bayern Allocation): Typically ranges around £15 to £45 (€18 to €50), strictly controlled by FC Bayern member allocations.
  • Secondary Market & Resale Platforms:
    • Because the URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde has a limited capacity and Bayern Munich is a high-demand opponent, secondary market such as StubHub fluctuate based on market demand.
    • Resale tickets generally start from roughly £730 to £980+ (€850 to €1,150+) for entry-level seats, with premium and longside seating often listed significantly higher.
Book Elversberg vs Bayern Munich TicketsBuy Now

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Form

Elversberg arrive with a strong recent record, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory over MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal on August 22. They also beat Lorient 4-1 and Strasbourg 5-2 in pre-season, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Mallorca. Across those five matches, Elversberg scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Bayern Munich's last five matches produced five wins from five. The most recent was the 2-1 Supercup victory over Borussia Dortmund on August 22. They also beat RB Leipzig 3-1 and FC Heidenheim 4-2 in pre-season preparation. Bayern scored 12 goals across those five games and conceded five, with no clean sheets but maximum points in every fixture.

ELV

ELV - Form

MLL
D1-1
FCL
W4-1
DUI
W1-3
B04
W3-2
BMG
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
FCB

FCB - Form

BVB
W1-2
VFB
W5-1
OSN
W1-4
S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Elversberg and Bayern Munich is available for the last five meetings. This fixture may represent a rare or first-time encounter between the two clubs at this level, and further historical context will be added when data becomes available.

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google