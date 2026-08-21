How to get Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Eintracht Frankfurt take on Augsburg on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

FC Augsburg travel to Frankfurt following a mix of pre-season results, determined to establish consistency in their domestic campaign. Recent meetings between the two clubs have produced tightly contested encounters, including a 1–1 draw in their previous league matchup in April 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt host Augsburg at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, with kick-off scheduled for the time listed above.

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 6 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets?

To secure tickets for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match at Deutsche Bank Park, follow the official primary and secondary ticketing channels below:

1. Official Eintracht Frankfurt Ticket Portal (Primary Sale)

Official Website: Purchase tickets directly through the official Eintracht Frankfurt Ticketshop.

Club Member Priority: Eintracht Frankfurt official members receive priority access during a dedicated presale window before tickets are released to the general public.

General Sale: Any remaining tickets following the member presale are made available online for general purchase.

2. Away Supporters Section (FC Augsburg Fans)

FC Augsburg Ticketshop: Fans supporting FC Augsburg in the visitor block should purchase tickets directly through the official FC Augsburg Ticketshop, where club members and season ticket holders get first priority.

3. Official Resale & Secondary Platforms

Official Resale Market (Eintracht Resale): If the match sells out, season ticket holders can list their seats legally at face value through the club’s official ticket exchange platform.

Secondary Marketplaces: Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub offer listings if primary sales are unavailable.

How much do Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga matches typically start around €18 to €24 for standing areas and go up to €50 to €90+ for seated sections, with official club members receiving priority access to primary sales.

Primary & Official Exchange Prices

Standing Tickets (Primary Release): Standard standing tickets generally cost around €18–€24.

Seated Tickets (Primary Release): Seated categories range between €35 and €90 depending on category and placement.

Club Ticket Exchange: If primary sales sell out, season ticket holders reselling their seats on the official club ticket exchange list them at face value plus minor processing fees.

Secondary Market Prices

On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, entry-level standing or upper-tier seats generally start from around €60–€75, while prime midfield and lower-tier seats typically range from €100 to €250+ depending on market demand.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Form

Eintracht Frankfurt head into the Bundesliga opener with a pre-season record of four wins and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 7-0 loss to Brentford on August 15, a result that sent shockwaves through the club. Prior to that, Frankfurt won three straight friendlies, including a 5-1 victory over FSV Frankfurt and a 2-0 win against Hull City. Across those five matches, Frankfurt scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

Augsburg finished their pre-season with two wins, two defeats, and one draw from five matches. Their last game ended in a 4-0 loss to Leeds United on August 15. They did record a 3-2 win over Sassuolo and a 15-0 rout of Schwaz during the same period. Augsburg scored 21 goals across those five fixtures and conceded 11.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Augsburg hosting Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on April 25, 2026. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Frankfurt hold the edge with two wins to Augsburg's none, with three draws completing the record. Frankfurt have scored eight goals in those five matches, while Augsburg have scored five.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Augsburg sit first while Eintracht Frankfurt are placed sixth.