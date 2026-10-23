In their recent historical encounters, Bayern Munich holds the upper hand with three wins from their last five meetings, compared to one victory for Atlético and a draw.

Atlético Madrid enters the clash following a mix of domestic and European results, whereas Bayern Munich has enjoyed dominant form across all competitions, scoring heavily in recent outings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League kick-off?

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich kicks off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, you have a few primary avenues and ticket sources available:

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Atlético Madrid online ticket portal (as the host club) or Bayern Munich's official ticketing platform. Tickets directly through the clubs are typically released to members first and offer face-value pricing, though high-demand fixtures like this often sell out quickly or require club membership status.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

Category 1: €160 to €300

Category 2: €150 to €280

Category 3: €140 to €250

Category 4: €140 to €250

VIP Seats / Hospitality: €500 to €1,000

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission: €130 to €145

Mid Tier / Category 2 & 3 Seats: €180 to €250

Prime Lower Tier Seats: €250 to €400+

VIP & Hospitality Packages: €320 to €500+

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Form

Atletico Madrid head into this match with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Real Madrid on September 20, which followed a 4-0 victory over Osasuna and a 3-0 away win at Real Sociedad. Those three wins were offset by a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool and a 3-0 LaLiga loss to Athletic Bilbao. Across those five matches, Atletico scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

Bayern Munich have been in dominant form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 7-0 Bundesliga win over Union Berlin on September 18, and they also recorded a 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodoe/Glimt. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 Bundesliga draw at Schalke 04. Bayern scored 15 goals across those five matches and conceded none.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on December 1, 2020, when Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich drew 1-1 at the Metropolitano. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have the stronger record, with three wins to Atletico's one and one draw. Bayern scored eight goals across those meetings and conceded three, including a 4-0 Champions League win over Atletico in October 2020.