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Champions League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoFenerbahce
Book Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Tickets
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How to get Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Aston Villa
Fenerbahce
Champions League

Aston Villa take on Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Aston Villa take on Fenerbahce on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The sides last met in January 2026 during the UEFA Europa League, where Aston Villa claimed a narrow 1–0 away victory in Istanbul. With Villa Park expected to be at full capacity, the encounter presents Fenerbahçe with an immediate chance to avenge their previous defeat on English soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce takes place at Villa Park in Birmingham, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe in the UEFA Champions League, you can follow these primary purchasing routes:

1. Official Aston Villa Ticketing Channel (Home Fans)

  • Membership Required: Official match tickets are distributed through Aston Villa’s ticketing platform. Priority windows open first for official My Villa members, allowing one ticket per member.
  • General Sale & Resale: If tickets remain after the membership priority window, they go on general sale. Alternatively, you can check the official Season Ticket Resale platform on the club site, where season ticket holders list seats at face value leading up to matchday.

2. Hospitality Packages (Official & Guaranteed)

  • If standard tickets sell out, Villa Park offers official matchday hospitality packages (such as Trinity Road Stand or The Lower Grounds). These include padded seating alongside food and beverage options, and they do not require a membership to purchase.

3. Official Visiting Club Channels (Fenerbahçe / Away Fans)

  • Away section tickets are allocated directly to Fenerbahçe and sold according to their club’s ticketing system (typically distributed through Passolig/Passo platforms or official supporter club allocations). Away supporters are seated in the designated visiting allocation in the Doug Ellis Stand.

4. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • For sold-out fixtures, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list fan-to-fan tickets. Prices on secondary platforms fluctuate based on demand and are typically listed above face value.
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How much do Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe in the UEFA Champions League vary depending on the category and purchasing platform:

1. Official Face-Value Tickets (Villa Park)

  • Adult Standard Tickets: Range from €85 to €115 (£70 to £94), depending on seating tier and stadium zone (with discounts available for juniors and seniors).
  • Away Supporters Allocation: Allocated directly via Fenerbahçe and typically priced around €60 to €85 (£50 to £70).

2. Official Matchday Hospitality

  • Premium hospitality packages start from approximately €240 to €420+ (£200 to £350+) per person, depending on dining inclusions and lounge access.

3. Secondary & Resale Marketplaces

  • On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, starting prices generally begin around €120 to €150 for standard seats, with average listing prices rising significantly higher (often €250 to €500+) depending on seat location and demand leading up to matchday.
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Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Form

Aston Villa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on September 12, while they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in their previous league outing. The positive in their recent run was a 3-2 victory away at Club Brugge in the Champions League on September 8. Villa scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded eight.

Fenerbahce have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Gaziantep FK in the Super Lig on September 14, following the 1-1 draw with Roma in the Champions League. Their best result in the run was a 2-1 win over Lyon in Champions League qualification in August. Across the five matches, Fenerbahce scored six goals and conceded five.

AVL

AVL - Form

HUL
D0-0
CLB
W2-3
NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
TOT
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FB

FB - Form

SAM
W0-2
BJK
L1-2
ROM
D1-1
GAZ
D0-0
EYU
W8-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in this dataset took place on January 22, 2026, when Aston Villa won 1-0 away at Fenerbahce in the Europa League. That result gives Villa the advantage in head-to-head record, with one win from one meeting.

Head to Head

Aston VillaDrawFenerbahce
1
0
0
Europa League
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
0
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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