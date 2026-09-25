How to get Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Ahli take on Al Khaleej on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Historically, Al Ahli hold a dominant, undefeated record in this fixture, having recorded eight victories and four draws across their 12 competitive meetings. In their previous encounter at the end of the 2025–26 league campaign, Al Ahli earned a convincing 4–1 away victory behind goals from Rayan Hamed, Firas Al-Buraikan, and Matheus Gonçalves.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej kicks off at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with official broadcast confirmation to be updated closer to the fixture date.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 22 Oct 2026 - 14:00 King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League match, you have several primary purchasing channels available:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Webook: The official digital ticketing platform for major events and matches in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Pro League home games. Tickets released directly by the club or league are published here first.

Al Ahli Official Club App & Website: Fans holding seasonal memberships or registration passes (such as Al-Abtal pass) can access direct sales, early priority booking, and designated home-stand seat assignments.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

GrintaHub: If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.

How much do Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League match vary depending on seat category and whether you purchase through official platforms or secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Primary Market (Webook / Al Ahli App)

Through official club and league distribution channels, standard single-match tickets are structured as follows:

Category 4 / Behind Goals (Upper/Lower): SAR 30 – SAR 50

Category 3 / Corner Stands: SAR 50 – SAR 75

Category 2 & 1 / Sideline & Central Lower: SAR 90 – SAR 150

Premium & VIP Hospitality: SAR 300 – SAR 500+

2. Secondary Ticket Market (GrintaHub)

If tickets sell out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list resale tickets, prices depend on demand and seating location:

General Admission / Standard Seats: SAR 100 – SAR 250

Prime Central / Category 1 Resale: SAR 300 – SAR 600

VIP / Lounge Access Resale: SAR 800+

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Form

Al Ahli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and they also drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. A 5-0 win over Al Riyadh stands as their strongest result in the run. Across those five matches, the team scored 12 goals, underlining their attacking output despite the inconsistent results.

Al Khaleej have not won in their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, and their heaviest loss in the period was a 1-5 defeat to Al Hilal. They drew 0-0 with Al Riyadh and 1-1 with Abha, with a 3-0 loss to Neom SC completing a run that shows limited scoring threat.

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Al Khaleej hosted Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League and lost 1-4. Before that, Al Ahli won 4-1 at home in January 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings, Al Ahli have been the dominant side, winning four times with one draw, and Al Khaleej are yet to beat them in this dataset.