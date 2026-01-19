Tanzania Overview

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Africa Cup of Nations Winners and losers GFX

Mane, Salah & AFCON's biggest winners and losers

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes and a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations. However, even by the tournament's extraordinary standards, the final of the 2025 edition was like nothing we've ever seen before - albeit not in a good way. In the 93rd minute of a tense but largely uneventful encounter in Rabat, Senegal had a goal from Ismaila Sarr very harshly disallowed for a perceived foul by Abdoulaye Seck on Achraf Hakimi beforehand. Just moments later, Morocco were awarded a penalty after an invention by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who had spotted a minor tug on Brahim Diaz's shirt by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Winners & LosersAfrica Cup of Nations
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Standings

La Liga crestLa Liga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
13Sevilla crestSevilla38127194660-1443
L
L
W
W
W
14Deportivo Alaves crestDeportivo Alaves381110174456-1243
L
W
W
D
L
15Elche crestElche381013154957-843
D
W
L
D
L
16Levante crestLevante38119184761-1442
L
W
W
W
L
17Osasuna crestOsasuna38119184450-642
L
L
L
L
L
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