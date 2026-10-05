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Who will be Argentina's next No.10 - 1:1Getty/GOAL

Life after Lionel Messi: Who will be Argentina's next No.10?

Finding a worthy successor for the Barcelona icon will be a daunting task for La Albiceleste, but there are some promising candidates

James Westwood

  • On Tuesday night, at River Plate's famous Estadio Monumental, Lionel Messi will make his 208th - and final - appearance for Argentina. Messi's sponsor, adidas, have designed a commemorative farewell jersey for the 39-year-old to wear against Benin, with his name and number drenched in gold, which is what he has been worth his weight in at international level for the best part of 21 years.

    There won't be a dry eye in the house. Messi is stepping down from Argentina duty as their most-capped player and all-time top goal-scorer with 125 goals, and as the man who inspired his country to their third World Cup crown and back-to-back Copa America titles.

    He came agonisingly close to bowing out with a second World Cup winners' medal in the summer, too, scoring eight goals en route to Argentina's eventual final defeat against Spain. Messi tragically lost his father after the tournament, and ultimately decided to retire because he felt he had "nothing left to give".

    Suffice it to say, no one can fill Messi's boots. In the eyes of many, he's the greatest player to ever grace a football field, and there may never be another who matches him for pure, God-given talent. But the No.10 shirt has to be passed on to someone, and Argentina have to find a way to remain an elite force without their talismanic captain.

  • Weight of the jersey

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    The legacy of Messi and Maradona means whoever gets the jersey will inherit instant pressure and sky-high expectations


    Argentina fans have been through this once already. After Diego Maradona called time on his career in 1994, La Albiceleste went through a period of tactical experimentation and immense under-achievement, exiting the 1998 World Cup at the quarter-final stage before failing to get out of their group four years later.

    They were sent packing at the quarter-finals of three successive Copa Americas, too, and lost in the 2004 final on penalties to a second-string Brazil side. Pablo Aimar, Ariel Ortega and Juan Roman Riquelme all took Maradona's iconic No.10 jersey for a time, and they were fine players, but the weight of it ultimately proved too great.

    Maradona was quite literally a God to Argentina fans; an endlessly charismatic and creative footballer who masterminded their 1986 World Cup triumph. It seemed impossible that anyone would ever follow in his footsteps, until Messi made his debut in 2005.

    Riquelme kept the No.10 initially, and won Olympic Gold alongside Messi before retiring in 2009, at which point he passed it on the Barcelona maestro. It took time for Messi to convince a large portion of Argentina fans that he could live up to Maradona's legacy, but he got there eventually, evolving from a quiet playmaker to a fearsome leader.

    Messi made the No.10 his own and, against all odds, became as popular - if not more so - than Maradona in his homeland. Surely, though, lightning cannot strike three times?

    It will be a surprise if Argentina don't go through another frustrating transitional phase, and no one in Lionel Scaloni's current squad immediately jumps out as being worthy of Messi's shirt.

  • Safest bet

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    Julian Alvarez has filled in for Messi before, and has plenty of experience under his belt at the very highest level

    The easiest move Scaloni can make is handing Julian Alvarez the No.10 jersey. Indeed, the Atletico Madrid striker took on Messi's role in the attack regularly during 2026 World Cup qualifying, as the great man was limited to just 10 starts.

    Alvarez impressed, registering seven goal contributions overall, with his standout display coming in Argentina's thumping 4-1 win over Brazil. He opened the floodgates with a clinical finish in the fourth minute, led the press, and constantly stretched the defence with his diagonal runs.

    There's no better candidate when it comes to experience at the highest level either. Alvarez was an important part of Manchester City's treble-winning side, and quickly became Atletico's talisman after making the switch to Spain. He's racked up 67 goal contributions in just 110 games for Atleti to date, and is entering his peak years at 26, which is why he was a top target for both Barcelona and Arsenal during the summer. Scaloni doesn't have a safer bet.

    All that being said, Alvarez does not possess the same playmaking tendencies as Messi, and he was surprisingly subdued at the World Cup, aside from his stunning quarter-final strike against Switzerland. With a modest overall record of 16 goals in 61 international games, Alvarez would have to prove he can deliver consistently in the biggest moments and work on the physical side of his game to be a worthy replacement.

  • Closest match

    Nico Paz Argentina

    Argentina have a top prospect on their hands in Nico Paz, who has risen to stardom in Italy with Como

    Nico Paz has made a subdued start to his Argentina career, scoring only three times in 13 appearances, and barely got a look-in at the World Cup. This is mainly because he is too similar in profile to Messi.

    As an intelligent, technically brilliant No.10 who can open games up in an instant - and also happens to be left-footed - it would be natural for Paz to inherit Messi's throne. The 22-year-old is already following in his footsteps at Como, having become the youngest Argentine since Messi for Barcelona in 2008 to set up multiple goals in a single Champions League match.

    He registered two assists as Como kicked-off their first-ever campaign in Europe's most prestigious competition with a thumping 4-1 win over RB Leipzig. With a 95 percent pass completion rate, four successful dribbles, and 10 ground duel wins, Paz had a strong case as the best player on the pitch.

    Como have gotten used to that since signing Paz from Real Madrid in 2024. He's been instrumental in Como's rapid rise under Cesc Fabregas, and could have a very bright long-term future at Real, who will reportedly exercise their option to buy him back next summer.

    "Nico Paz has everything," Fabregas said in August. "He has extraordinary courage, vision and ambition." Messi has also heaped praise on Paz, claiming he has a "great head" and "understands the game perfectly", which aptly sums up why he is Argentina's new great hope.

    However, expectations need to be tempered somewhat. Paz has a good eye for goal, but he will probably never be a prolific goal-scorer like Messi; he's more of a key cog in the system rather than the main man. That might not be a bad thing, though, because he has the creative qualities to help Argentina become a more balanced attacking side, rather than one that so often relies on one man to make the difference.

  • Wildcard

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    Franco Mastantuono is a direct, confident attacker who has worn the No.10 on one occasion already

    Argentina have another promising left-footer to call upon, though, in the form of 19-year-old winger Franco Mastantuono. The River Plate academy gem endured a difficult maiden season in European football after joining Real Madrid in a €45 million deal last summer, only playing 23 games in La Liga.

    He was, though, a victim of the instability at the club and couldn't get a footing as Madrid pivoted from one disaster under Xabi Alonso to another under Alvaro Arbeloa. Real subsequently loaned Mastantuono to Fiorentina in August, and the fresh start has done him a world of good.

    Fiorentina fans have instantly taken to the teenager, who scored a stunning hat-trick in their 4-2 win at Venezia on September 11. Mastantuono produced two brilliant shots from outside the box for his brace, then added a third when bundling home after making a clever run in the channel between Venezia's centre-half and left back.

    Just like Messi, he likes to start from the right touchline before driving infield to link the play, and he can be deadly when he gets a sight of goal. He also dribbles with a low centre of gravity and can manipulate the ball brilliantly in tight spaces.

    Mastantuono has been trusted with the No.10 already, breaking Maradona's record as the youngest Argentine to wear it in a World Cup qualifying clash with Ecuador, and he has the strength of personality to do so again. He lacks the pace Messi possessed in his younger years, but makes up for it with his agility, sharp combinations and general confidence.

    While many players down the years at club and international level have folded under the pressure of living up to Messi's standards, Mastantuono would embrace the challenge head on. For sheer potential, he's the most exciting option for Scaloni to consider.

  • The outsider

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    Thiago Almada could be set for a resurgence in his homeland after a disappointing stint in Madrid

    Thiago Almada was initially due to be Argentina's No.10 against Ecuador ahead of Mastantuono, only for an injury to rule him out at the last minute. Fitness problems have also kept the 25-year-old out of the latest squad, but he has long been a favourite of Scaloni's.

    The Velez Sarsfield academy graduate was part of the group that lifted the World Cup in Qatar, and has been a useful asset across his 25 caps, capable of operating as a traditional attacking midfielder, a deeper No.8 or on either flank. Deceptively strong for his 5'7" height, Almada has a great engine and excels at breaking defensive lines and changing direction quickly.

    It's fair to say that he has not earned a place in the elite bracket yet, though. Almada was a sensation in MLS with Atalanta United, but has not convinced in European football, as he spent a forgettable loan spell at Lyon before flopping completely with Atletico in La Liga.

    Diego Simeone's rigid, defensive set-up did not suit Almada, and he couldn't nail down a starting role, ultimately mustering just three goals from 27 La Liga appearances. Atletico sold him at a loss in the summer window after River Plate came in with a €20m bid; however, a buy-back clause was included in the deal.

    That suggests Simeone valued Almada's talent, and he may now rediscover his best form in his homeland. The fact that he's back playing in Argentina bodes well for his international career because Scaloni is able to get a good look at him regularly, and he's made a strong start with two goals in his first five starts for River. Almada is very much an outside bet for the No.10 jersey, but he has earned Scaloni's trust over the last four years.

  • End of an era

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    More departures are on the horizon for Argentina, and an evolution will be on the cards as a new cycle begins

    The chances of Argentina ever finding Messi's heir apparent are slim to none. The Inter Miami phenomenon can be compared to Neo in 'The Matrix': an anomaly who defies all the rules of physics and logic, and always seems to be 50 steps ahead of his opponents. For that reason, viewing the No.10 change as a passing of the torch makes no sense. Argentina have to evolve and multiple players will have to step up to replace Messi's influence.

    If Alvarez leads the line with Paz just behind him and Mastantuono on the right, it doesn't really matter which one of them wears the No.10. They could complement each other perfectly, and with Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister providing support from midfield, Argentina will still cause any team problems going forward. It looks like Cristian Romero will be named Le Albiceleste's new captain, so they will still have a proven leader at the back, too, with Lisandro Martinez on hand to partner him once again.

    The base for continued success is there with those players - and with Lautaro Martinez competing for minutes up top - but Messi's farewell won't be the last. Indeed, Nicolas Otamendi also retired from international football after the World Cup, and Emi Martinez, Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Tagliafico will probably follow suit before long. Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are the wrong side of 30, too.

    As if all that wasn't enough cause for concern, Scaloni's contract runs out in December. The coach has hinted he is open to an extension, but uncertainty surrounds the Argentina national team at the moment. A new era is dawning and it will come with significant hurdles. In Messi's absence, it will be on every member of the squad to encourage and inspire the person next to them.