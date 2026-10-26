In total, 86 players and 10 coaches across the men's and women's game are nominated for at least one prize on Monday, and if recent years are anything to go by, the vast majority will make their way to London on Monday, regardless of their chances of taking home a prize. Clubs will charter private jets to carry their nominees to the English capital, with this an opportunity for those clubs with successful men's and women's teams to showcase their talent together on the red carpet.
It's a far cry from how things played out during the Messi-Ronaldo era, when the pair, along with a third finalist, would travel to either Paris or Switzerland (FIFA co-organised the award between 2010-15) for a pre-ceremony press conference before the trophy was handed out the following night. It was still a major event in the football calendar, but the number of contemporary players in attendance could be counted on one hand.
The introduction of the women's Ballon d'Or 2018, and subsequent moves to add further awards to mimic the various men's trophies, has added to the feeling that is now football's biggest night in terms of bringing elite performers from across the game together in one room. The decision to bring the ceremony forward from late November, when it generally clashed with a women's international break, has also allowed for more female players to attend.
The controversial call to move the event away from Paris is, France Football claim, a temporary one, designed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Matthews' inaugural win. However, it's difficult not to wonder whether there might be an increased chance of persuading non-footballing celebrities to attend an awards show in London rather than Paris (notwithstanding the nature of the protests that are currently engulfing the French capital), and thus a permanent relocation is unlikely to be off the table for what an event that increasingly resembles the biggest night in Hollywood.
And so go grab your tuxedo, put on your fanciest frock and buckle in for the Ballon d'Or ceremony - we're not in Blackpool anymore!