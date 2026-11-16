Youri Tielemans bites back at Belgium bad habit claims as Man Utd star defends Mark van Bommel after Italy rout

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Youri Tielemans has issued a staunch defence of Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel after the Red Devils booked their place in the Nations League quarter-finals. Despite a dominant 4-1 victory over Italy, the Manchester United midfielder felt compelled to address growing criticisms regarding the team's tendency to concede early goals.

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Red Devils stage another comeback in Brussels

Belgium fell behind in the 11th minute at the King Baudouin Stadium on Sunday night when Pio Esposito converted a Michael Kayode cross. However, Maxim De Cuyper quickly restored parity from six yards out against Gianluigi Donnarumma, marking the second straight match in which the hosts recovered from an early deficit following Thursday's 2-1 triumph over Turkey.

Nathan Ngoy subsequently put Belgium ahead before Jeremy Doku dribbled past two defenders to beat his Manchester City team-mate. Diego Morereira added a fourth goal on a swift counter-attack to put the result beyond doubt.

Italy squandered a late consolation opportunity when goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved Esposito's penalty. With France beating Turkey, Van Bommel's side secured runner-up finish in Group A1.

Tielemans shuts down slow-start accusations

Speaking to local broadcaster RTBF after the final whistle, the 29-year-old was quizzed on whether conceding early in both November fixtures pointed to a lack of concentration under the new coaching staff. Tielemans immediately interrupted the line of questioning to reject the theory.

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"I don't think so," the Manchester United man said. "The start of a match is never easy, but we react well afterwards. We don't panic. We have the strength of character and the confidence to get back into the game."

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Backing his manager's approach, Tielemans added: "We understood well what he wanted to instill in us with this intensity and this desire to move forward."

Positive momentum builds under Van Bommel

Sunday's emphatic display handed Van Bommel a fourth win in six matches since succeeding Rudi Garcia in the dugout after the 2026 World Cup. Tielemans highlighted the squad's steady progress across the international window.

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"We played two successful matches," he explained. "We showed our qualities by going forward and scoring goals. We are progressing from match to match, which is important as a group. We already showed that at the World Cup. We have now qualified for the quarter-finals."

Pochettino era awaits at Old Trafford

Tielemans now heads back to Carrington to prepare for a clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 22. The fixture marks his first opportunity to link up with incoming Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino.

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The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager will take charge of the Red Devils once his duties with the USMNT conclude. Pochettino's side wrap up their commitments on Wednesday against Haiti, carrying a commanding 6-0 aggregate lead into the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final.