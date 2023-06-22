Xabi Alonso being lined up as shock next Real Madrid manager as Florentino Perez finds his 'dream' Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Xabi Alonso has reportedly been lined up as the next Real Madrid manager, with Florentino Perez having found his "dream" Carlo Ancelotti replacement.

Ancelotti's contract ends in 2024

Italian linked with Brazil job

Alonso tipped to take charge at Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? There has been widespread speculation about Ancelotti's future at the Santiago Bernabeu as he has been repeatedly linked with the Brazil men's national team. Indeed, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues recently revealed that after the manager's Real Madrid contract expires on June 30, 2024, he will take up the reins of the Selecao.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti has confirmed he will continue for one more season at Los Blancos, which means the Liga outfit must hire a new coach in the summer of 2024. According to Sport Bild, the Copa del Rey champions have already lined up a replacement in Bayer Leverkusen’s Alonso, who has been impressive in his first season in the Bundesliga.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Spaniard has already held talks with Leverkusen's sports director Simon Rolfes and has committed to staying for one more season, amid rumours linking him with Paris Saint-Germain. But it is unlikely that he will renew when his contract ends in 2024 as he would prefer a move to the Spanish capital, where he flourished as a player from 2009 to 2014.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? In his very first season at Leverkusen, Alonso has proven his mettle by guiding his side to sixth spot in the Bundesliga table. He remained one step away from competing in the Europa League final after his side were edged out by Jose Mourinho's Roma in the last four. The 41-year-old would see his move to Madrid as a natural progression after spending two years at Bay Arena.