Wrexham have been warned that the “unique” strategy implemented by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney faces “challenges” in the Championship.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Red Dragons have enjoyed a meteoric rise since welcoming their Hollywood co-owners to North Wales in 2021. A historic run of three successive promotions has them just one step away from reaching the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

That step will, however, be the most difficult to take. Wrexham have found a way of generating club-record revenue, which has allowed them to outspend many rivals across the third and fourth tiers of the EFL.

DID YOU KNOW?

The award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series has played a leading role in that success, with A-list chairmen spotting a novel way in which to open up a window to the world while bolstering the club’s finances and fanbase.

WHAT KESLER SAID

They are, however, competing with much richer clubs in the Championship and Hull City’s former vice-chairman Tan Kesler has told talkSPORT of what the immediate future has in store for Wrexham and Tom Brady’s Birmingham: "I think they're two different cases in my opinion, especially Birmingham, when they were relegated, they took full advantage of the financial regulations being more flexible in League One. And they tried to invest financially heavily in talent and kind of make their way up to the Championship.

"Wrexham's strategy was quite unique, I think, for everyone that they kind of based on content creating and then maximising their revenue streams and using them very wisely on a progressive basis to promote all the way to the championship.

"The future, I mean, the Championship is a very, very competitive league. So I do see some challenges with the Wrexham organisation, but at the same time, they can turn that to their advantage as well with their business model.

"For Birmingham, I think now they have the resources to invest in international talents and high-level talents based on the way they play. If they can convince the players to come in, I think they will just be a very big competitive competition for the Championship.

"But this year, honestly, it's going to be one of the hardest seasons of the Championship because all these clubs are so valuable, so focused, and the competition is going to be hard to predict."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Birmingham have already completed some impressive transfer business this summer, on the back of smashing League One records 12 months ago, while Wrexham are still working on bringing more Premier League pedigree into Phil Parkinson’s squad.